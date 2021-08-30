Kwadwo Sheldon has been hailed by his fans and other Ghanaians on Twitter after he provided the deficit of a young man's school fees

The final year student at KNUST needed a top-up of GHc700 cedis in order to sit for his examination

Sheldon saw the story which was shared by the Knust Notice Board on Twitter and decided to pay the full amount

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and host of Yawa of the Day, Kwadwo Sheldon, paid GHc700 to top up the school fees of a final year KNUST student who was unable to sit for his final examination due to the deficit.

Sheldon made the kind gesture to Shadrack Ashong Martey after his story was shared on Twitter with many retweeting to get a helper for the young man to be able to write his papers and graduate.

The original post was from Knust Notice Board with the handle @KNUSTNotice which read:

A final year KNUST student needs about GHC 700 to complete the payment of his school fees in order to be able to register for his final examination.

What Ghanaians are saying

Kwadwo Sheldon, after sharing that he had taken care of the deficit online, had a lot of Twitter users trooping to the comment section of the post with heartwarming reactions.

Below were some of the interesting comments

@LisahJones5:

You are Ghana’s hero of the month may Allah richly bless you and your family in abundance

@DavidCommey8:

I’m just here to see if someone will comment something hateful. Me and the person will die here. God bless u champ

@Moses_godwin3:

God bless you so much The Cristiano Ronaldo effect

