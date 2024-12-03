Bernice Nkansah-Adjei and Rev Samuel Adjei met in 1982 while he was managing the Challenge Bookshop in Cape Coast

The two, through communication and thoughtful gestures, got married and are celebrating their 40th year of wedlock

Several social media users who listened to the story commended the couple for staying together for such a long period

Bernice Nkansah-Adjei and Rev. Samuel Adjei, who celebrated their 40th year in marriage on December 1, 2024, shared their story of how they met.

According to the devoted wife, in 1982, she went to the Challenge Bookshop in Cape Coast to buy a book. However, that edition was out of stock.

Bernice Nkansah-Adjei and Rev. Samuel Adjei share details about their marriage journey after 40 years. Photo credit: Silent Beads

Source: Facebook

Rev Samuel Adjei, then the store manager, said he had a copy of the specific book Bernice was looking for, so he decided to get it to her when he returned from Accra.

When he brought the book, she was gone. She had left Nursing School for her mum’s funeral, but he gave the book to her friend to give to her when she returned.

Bernice contacted the new Challenge Bookshop area manager in her area to thank Rev Samuel Adjei for the book. After that, they kept communicating through letters and other means.

“He sent me a card almost every day. So I began to expect a card from him every day. He didn’t only send me cards, he also sent me little gifts, so I began to sense that the relationship was growing into something more than friendship.”

Later, Rev Samuel Adjei proposed through another card and showed his eagerness to marry her by visiting to reiterate what the card said. However, Bernice did not accept the proposal immediately.

She said she needed to hear from God to be sure of her decision, even though the feeling was mutual. It took her 11 months to accept Samuel’s proposal after she had a dream she believed was God’s way of approving the relationship.

“It took me a while, about 11 months. I was praying about it. I needed to hear from the Lord. He had heard from the Lord. I also needed to hear from the Lord. Then I had a dream. It had rained, and the environment was cool, beautiful weather. I was in a pink dress, we were walking, and I was hopping around him. Obviously looking like somebody who was deeply in love. So when I woke up from the dream I decided I needed to talk to him about it.”

Bernice, who came to Accra from Cape Coast, agreed to the proposal, and they got married on December 1, 1984. The couple is blessed with four children and one grandchild.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate couple on 40th anniversary

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the love story of the Adjeis shared by Silent Beads on Facebook.

Ben Dotsei Malor said:

"The Sister here, (Bernice), could easily be a wonderful and captivating broadcaster. Congratulations 🎊 on this beautiful anniversary. (PS: I wonder if they pay tithes to Challenge Bookshop 😉 ... or, you say, I should go to Heblues? )."

Harry Koffi wrote:

"It got to a time she was always expecting a card from him, but todays species of women always expect momo alert."

Sam Sam said:

"Lovely people 🙂 Now some people can't wait for a month for an answer. 🤣🤣🤣."

Tre-c Tre-c wrote:

"She went looking for a book 📚 and captured the bookshop manager as well Happy anniversary to you both."

Kutortse Adjo Hannah said:

"Even in 1980s, they were communicating effectively ooo. Their love is beautiful 😍😍. Both insisted on hearing from the Lord first, the man's friends helped him in prayer when the answer was lingering. Wow. Beautiful beautiful beautiful."

Ghanaian couple share their beautiful love story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr and Mrs Bonney shared their love story through pictures on social media.

The couple met several years ago, built their relationship, and now have one child. Their story inspired many people.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh