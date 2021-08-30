Kylian Mbappe was dragged by fans despite scoring twice for PSG during their trip to Reims over the weekend

The 22-year-old was said to have been presented with a good opportunity to pass to Messi and increase their goal tally in the game

But he chose to play the shot which was then cleared by one of the home team's defenders as the game ended 2-0 in favour of the visitors

Kylian Mbappe was branded selfish following his refusal to pass to new teammate Lionel Messi during Paris Saint Germain's 2-0 win over Reims at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday, August 29.

The Frenchman scored both goals for the Parisians but squandered their chance to increase the tally after playing the ball all by himself despite the 34-year-old standing at a vantage point.

Messi came on for Neymar on his debut for PSG but the Argentine didn't make much impact as all the goals had been scored already.

Lionel Messi in action after making his dream debut for PSG against Reims on Sunday, August 29. Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 16th minute and then completed his brace his the 63rd minute as Mauricio Pochettino's men maintain their winning streak so far this campaign.

Sport Bible claims the 22-year-old was trying to impress the club's fans by being outstanding on the pitch but that quickly backfired as they called him out for not picking out Messi in a goalscoring opportunity.

The publication further cited footage making rounds on social media as Messi was trying to find a space on the edge of the box to help out Mbappe.

What fans said about Mbappe

But the former Monaco star chose to pull the trigger instead and saw his shot cleared by Reims defender Wout Faes. One fan said:

“[I] also noticed it, but Mbappe is selfish [and] he [went] to goal [instead]. If he [passed] that ball, Messi that [sic] could be a goal."

Another one added:

“I felt the same. Mbappe should've passed the ball.”

The third one posted:

“Mbappe is brain-dead [and] it will take time for him to learn.”

A fourth added:

“Messi already misses [Jordi] Alba back passes.”

Messi joined the Parisians on a two-year deal after failing to secure his place in the Barcelona squad earlier this month.

When did Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Argentine legend Lionel Messi made his debut for French club Paris Saint-Germain coming on as a second-half substitute in their 2-0 win over Reims, GOAL reports.

The ousted Barcelona captain made his first-ever appearance in the Ligue 1 when he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute replacing Neymar.

He instantly made an impact helping his side to win the ball, dribbled past some players as his delightful pass almost led to a third goal for Kylian Mbappe on the night.

