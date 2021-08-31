Asamoah Gyan's wife, Gifty Gyan, has gone on a getaway with their first son, Frederick

She shared the photo on Frederick's birthday to wish him well

Many people have joined Gifty in wishing her son a happy birthday

A photo of Asamoah Gyan’s wife with their first son, Frederick Gyan, on his birthday, has warmed hearts.

The two had embarked on a getaway together, where they took the very photo Gifty Gyan used in wishing Fred a happy birthday.

She described him as his first seed, her pride, and joy, as well as a man after her own heart.

A collage of Gifty Gyan and son. Photo credit: @_ohemaa_ @frederickgyan3/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Gifty also pronounced blessings upon her 15-year-old son and promised to love him forever.

She wrote:

__ohemaa___: "The young shall grow, I can’t believe you’re 15 years today Woow. My first seed, you are my pride and joy, a man after my own heart. Happy Birthday Son, I wish you God’s blessings and everything you wish for yourself. Love you always @fredrickgyan3."

Frederick responded to his mother’s message thanking her and reaffirming his love for her:

fredrickgyan3: "Thank you mum I love you."

Reaction

Many people reacted to the post wishing Frederick a happy birthday:

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh here:

Asamoah Gyan slammed over birthday message to son

Meanwhile, a male fan of Asamoah Gyan, Fuseini, has slammed him for celebrating Frederick's birthday.

Gyan shared photos of the boy on his social media pages and asked people to help him celebrate him while assuring Frederick that he loves him.

However, the fan and others called him a hypocrite following the DNA saga that rocked the Gyan family in recent years.

