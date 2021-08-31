Asamoah Gyan has come under attack from fans after wishing his son a happy 15th birthday with a powerful message

Fans have concluded that Gyan is a hypocrite for writing such a message about the son whom he disgraced with a DNA saga some years ago

The boy's response to his father indicates the strong love they have for each other no matter what they have been through in the past

A male fan of football legend, Asamoah Gyan, Fuseini, has slammed him for celebrating the birthday of his first son, Frederick Gyan, who turned 15 years recently.

Gyan shared photos of the boy on his social media pages and asked people to help him celebrate him while assuring Frederick that he loves him.

While that seems to be a harmless post, some people have counted it as hypocrisy on Asamoah Gyan’s part and have chided him.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan and son. Photo credit: @asamoahgyan3 @frederickgyan3/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Their reaction comes on the back of the DNA saga that rocked Asamoah Gyan and his family two years ago when he demanded for the test to be carried out on all his three children to determine their paternity.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Gyan wrote:

asamoah_gyan3: “That’s my big boy right there @fredrickgyan3. Somebody help me wish my son a very big happy birthday. Daddy loves you.”

The fearless Fuseini commented under Asamoah Gyan’s post:

fuseinimahani.fm: “The same son u said he wasn’t ur own until a DNA proved otherwise?”

He got the support of other fans who said he spoke their minds:

Maria, for instance, said Gyan was not even shy after all he put his children through:

marialv22: “@fuseinimahani.fm eeennnn say again he is not even shy God bless the mother”

Akua also commented that she is surprised Gyan is now proud of his son:

akua_unyce: “@fuseinimahani.fm my sentiments exactly. Now he's proud of him.”

Fuseini is still shocked:

fuseinimahani.fm: “@akua_unyce hmmmm he shocked me sef”

Maltilda was also shocked:

kwofiematildaellen: “@fuseinimahani.fm hmmmmm”

There were others who disagreed with Fuseini and they fought for Gyan:

prinsedwardagyei4life: “@fuseinimahani.fm You think this is the appropriate forum for that your stupid question? Why can't people just heal themselves from unnecessary hatred? Even the son is happy with his dad and u are here spitting your bleeding life out. Keep on bleeding....”

ziegay: “@fuseinimahani.fm no the one your useless father didn’t teach you to Mind your own business.gyimii”

Despite all of this, Asamoah Gyan’s son Frederick’s reaction to his birthday post is heartwarming. The boy proved with his comment that love is greater than hate:

fredrickgyan3: “Thanks Dad, love you.”

DNA saga

Meanwhile, Gyan and his wife Gifty trended in the news two years ago when some issues came up about their marriage and children.

The former Black Stars Captain was reported to have called for an annulment of their marriage while demanding to have DNA tests carried out on all their three children.

The test results were all positive, proving that Asamoah Gyan is indeed the father to all the children, two boys, and a girl, the beautiful Ohemaa.

The results further proved that Gifty is a faithful wife.

Since then, nothing has been heard about the annulment any longer and so it cannot be said if the two are currently an item or have gone their separate ways.

Source: Yen Ghana