Details of President Akufo-Addo's foreign travels with the luxurious private jet will probably never be made public

The national security minister, Albert Kan Dapaah refused to answer questions asked him regarding that effect

According to him, it is not in his place to do that since it goes against the rules of confidentiality and state secrecy

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah has declined answers to questions thrown at him regarding the costs involved in president Akufo-Addo's foreign travels.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, the national security minister said he is unable to disclose the details as it constitutes top-secret information.

He, however, revealed that the recent trips of president Akufo-Addo were paid for out of the operational funds from the national security minister.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

“... the President's trips are paid for out of the operational funds from the Ministry of National Security, which are glued with rules of confidentiality and state secrecy and it is not the normal practice…to make the suggested disclosures,” he said.

He said during the debate on the 2022 budget statement on Tuesday, November 23 that information about the President’s travels cannot be made public because of national security reasons.

Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret

Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret.

According to him, treating the president's travels with confidentiality will enhance his security and safety from those who try to track his movement to attack him.

He said the National Security Minister should reclassify the president’s travels; the present and past, from confidential to secret or top secret.

His comments and worry come after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made it a point to always publicise the president's trips abroad.

The president’s travels became a topical issue after Ablakwa, filed questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of Akufo-Addo’s recent foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.

Bryan Acheampong said Ablakwa’s demand was needless, adding that the focus should rather be on the president’s safety and not the cost of his foreign travels.

Source: Yen