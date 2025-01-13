A video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie's kind act towards a street hawker has warmed hearts on social media

The outspoken man of God gave money to the street hawker in a show of benevolence

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated Nigel Gaisie for his benevolent gesture

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has earned the admiration of many people after he showed kindness to a street hawker.

A video that has since gone viral on the Facebook page of Friends of Nigel Gaisie and was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment the revered man of God was spotted in his car.

Nigel Gaisie gives money to a street hawker in a touching video. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He was then approached by a street hawker who seemed intent on selling toffee to the man of God.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, touched by the street hawker's hard work and eagerness, gave the hawker an undisclosed amount of money and urged her to keep the toffee.

At that point, the street hawker, overwhelmed with joy, thanked the man of God for his kindness.

"Aviation Graduate selling "ayigbe toffee" in traffic receives unexpected blessing as Master Prophet Nigel Gaisie offers financial support and promises to help her achieve her dream job.

At the Prophetic Hill Church, we capitalise on every opportunity to influence our world and feed you beyond your soul. Do find time and worship with us in our next service. God bless his servant and grant him abundance to reveal Jesus and pour into others as he is widely known for", the post read.

Nigel Gaisie reacts to his action

Nigel Gaisie, reacting to his act, took to his Facebook page, where he explained that he never envisaged that his show of generosity would be caught on camera.

He then offered inspiring words to the street hawkers, adding that good times would come.

"I was caught unaware by my people...God will help everybody! It's a matter of tyme....PNG."

Peeps commend Nigel Gaisie

Ghanaians who reacted to the video praised Prophet Nigel Gaisie for his kindness toward the street hawker.

Bettina Kay Hudson commented:

"God bless you man of God for ur generosity u gave me money at the presidential inauguration. Bless up."

Alex Dordah wrote:

"Waaaooo.....And God said I have heed to the cried of my people and their suffering go and lead them to the land i promised them......May we all meet or come into contact with those who will lead us out of our suffering and affliction."

Forster Akubilla wrote:

"More grace and divine preservation papa."

Nigel Gaiise makes U-turn on Ato Essien

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie got people talking after he deleted the controversial Facebook about William Ato Essien, the former CEO of the now-defunct Capital Bank.

The man of God took to Facebook to express delight over the purported release of the embattled businessman, making it known that he had prophesied his early release from prison.

The presidency later released a press release stating President Akufo-Addo had not granted Ato Essien clemency.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh