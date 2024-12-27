A number of notable Ghanaians passed on in 2024, eliciting tears and tributes from far and near. YEN.com.gh has looked back at some notable Ghanaians who died in the past year.

A number of notable Ghanaians passed away in 2024, from political figures to those in the field of entertainment.

From Ghana's Bill Gates to Kwame Nkrumah's photographer, YEN.com.gh has looked at 10 notable deaths in 2024.

John Kumah, Felicia Ewuraesi Abban, and Akua Donkor are among the notable Ghanaians who passed away in 2024.

10 iconic Ghanaians who passed in 2024

John Kumah

John Ampontuah Kumah, a deputy minister for finance and the Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, died on March 7. He left behind a wife and six children.

His wife, Lilian, said her husband had suffered from a blood-related illness. Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm. After entering politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

Bernice Adiku Heloo

Bernice Adiku Heloo, the former Member of Parliament for Hohoe, passed at the age of 70 on Christmas Day. She had suffered an undisclosed illness.

She served as the MP for Hohoe Constituency in the 6th and 7th Parliaments of Ghana’s 4th Republic. Outside of politics, she was also a former president of the Society for Women and AIDS in Africa and the founder of Prolink, a Ghanaian NGO.

The National Democratic Congress mourned Heloo by describing her as a passionate advocate for women's rights and extended condolences to the bereaved.

Alhaji Abdul Mumin Haroun

Alhaji Abdul Mumin Haroun, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, died at the age of 74 after a short illness on December 18.

He was reported to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Haroun has been credited for promoting peace and development in Muslim communities and was buried on the same day at the Tafo Cemetery after Janaza prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor is among notable Ghanaians who passed away in 2024.

Akua Donkor, the 2024 presidential candidate and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, died on October 28 after a series of hospitalisations.

The politician died during her fourth attempt to be president of Ghana, and she was number three on the presidential ballot paper. She had complained of breathing difficulties leading up to her death.

The politician was first hospitalised at the Nsawam Government Hospital and then referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on October 28, where she eventually died in the intensive care unit.

Afrifa Yamoah Ponko

Afrifa Yamoah Ponko, a National Democratic Congress big wig and the former Chief Executive for Ejisu Municipality in the Ashanti Region, died on July 10.

His cause of death was not disclosed, but he was reported to be battling an unspecified illness.

He joined frontline partisan politics before the 2008 elections, where he was one of the strong voices for the NDC and served in various capacities in the party.

Ponko became the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu until the NDC lost the 2016 election.

Before entering politics, he was a football administrator who worked with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Kwabibrem Football Club in the Eastern Region.

Kwame Addo Kufuor Jr

Kwame Addo Kufuor Jr, a son of the former Minister of Defence Kwame Addo Kufuor, died in the past year. He was buried on December 19 after his death was reported on November 29.

He was also the nephew of a former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.

Kufour also served as the Chamber's representative on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Advisory Council and the Private Enterprises Federation Council of Ghana.

Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse

The Founding Member of SOFTtribe, Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse, also known as Ghana's Bill Gates, died on September 17 at age 61.

He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on September 16, which contributed to his demise.

He was at a time named as one of the Top 100 Global Thinkers by Foreign Policy Magazine.

Before his passing, Google honoured Chinery-Hesse by naming a meeting room after him at its headquarters.

Auntie Muni

Auntie Muni is among the iconic Ghanaians who passed away in 2024.

Businesswoman Auntie Muni, known in real life as Imoro Muniratu, passed away at age 72 on January 3 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

Alhassan Abdul Arafat, Auntie Muni's son, said his mother had been unwell and was initially receiving treatment at the SSNIT Hospital. She was laid to rest in the Northern Region capital, Tamale, on January 4, 2024.

Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson, the slain CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai, was found dead on February 11, 2024. He was buried on June 1, 2024.

Five persons were first arrested in the immediate aftermath of the death of a businessman.

However, the latest evidence by the prosecution in the case of the slain businessman outlined two new prime suspects: the former human resource manager of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel and his girlfriend.

Eliasah Mahama Akpanyikye is claimed to have conspired with his girlfriend, Belinda Miller, to kill Johnson.

The 60-year-old is survived by three children: Grace Johnson, Karen Johnson, and Elfreda Erica Johnson.

Felicia Ewuraesi Abban

Ghana’s first female professional photographer, Felicia Ewuraesi Abban, died in Accra on January 4 at the age of 87.

She was the sister of JKE Ansah, Tumi Ansah, Heritage Africa Director, Kwaw Ansah and the late fashion designer Kofi Ansah.

Abban also served as the President of the Association of Professional Photographers Ghana.

She opened her studio in Accra in 1955 and brought other women into the profession as apprentices.

Her career spanned over many years, including a stint as Kwame Nkrumah's official photographer.

