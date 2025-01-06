YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the promises John Mahama assured Ghanaians he will put into motion following his inauguration on January 7, 2025

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has been vocal about his mission to reset Ghana.

In his 2024 Manifesto, he accused the outgoing Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government of corrupting the nation’s moral fibre and tarnishing its reputation in the comity of nations.

YEN.com.gh presents 10 things President-elect John Mahama has promised to do within his first 120 days in office.

John Mahama stated that the country urgently needs to be saved from the prevailing socio-economic quagmire through effective leadership and transformative reforms.

He stated that while the task is daunting, he believes that Ghanaians’ collective capability, guided by the right leadership, could overcome these challenges.

“Together, we can reset our country and build the Ghana we want,” he said.

In a display of his commitment to resetting the nation, the president-elect subsequently released a 120-day social contract listing policies and actions he intends to implement or initiate within the first 120 days of office.

YEN.com.gh took a look at 10 of these social policy proposals.

Nominate within the first 14 days the complete list of Cabinet Ministers for parliamentary approval.

The president-elect, John Mahama, promised to appoint no more than 60 ministers to help him steer the nation's affairs. According to him, decreasing government spending would allow him to redirect the savings towards improving Ghanaians’ lives.

He had earlier stated that some of those savings would be channelled into improving the lives of essential workers like teachers, nurses and other employees.

Institute a government policy banning political appointees from purchasing state assets.

Following the outgoing Agricultural Minister’s Labadi Beach Hotel scandal and several exposes spearheaded by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the incoming John Mahama administration had promised to set up a policy prohibiting political appointees from purchasing state assets.

The policy is to prevent what Okudzeto had described as state capture and the embarrassment that followed the expose.

Hold a National Economic Dialogue to discuss the true state of the economy and prepare a homegrown fiscal consolidation programme to guide the budget.

In a meeting with the United Nations, John Mahama noted that the economic situation Ghana finds itself in is more dire than the Akufo-Addo government lets on. He noted that he has already initiated talks with the IMF on a potential review of the debt bailout programme and is putting together a team to meet with the IMF when he is sworn in formally.

The National Dialogue would see members of Civil Society, donor partners, and key government stakeholders engage in the fiscal consolidation programme, which would ease the prevailing hardships and ensure a quicker, smoother economic recovery.

Within my first 90 days in office, scrap the following draconian taxes to alleviate hardships and ease the high cost of doing business: E-levy, COVID levy, 10% levy on bet winnings, and Emissions levy.

John Mahama and the NDC had described the E-levy, COVID levy, bet levy, and emissions levy as nuisance levies meant to punish Ghanaians.

He noted that by scrapping the levies, Ghanaians would enjoy some reprieve.

However, some Ghanaians have urged the incoming government to maintain the levies to prop up government revenues.

Within my first 90 days in office, review taxes and levies on vehicles and equipment imported into the country for industrial and agricultural purposes.

To further ease the cost of doing business and support his agricultural and agribusiness drive, John Mahama stated that he would downward review and rationalise the taxes and levies on agricultural implements imported into the country.

Commence drafting needed legal amendments and prepare for implementing the 24-Hour Economy Policy under the Office of the President.

The incoming government’s flagship programme is the 24-hour economy policy. The policy is part of Mahama’s vision to reduce the employment rate and drive up productivity and export rates by ensuring factories and other service sectors work round the clock.

The initiative would introduce certain incentives, including tax cuts, security, and subsidised electricity, among others, to encourage private sector players to adopt the policy. The government would also expand its 24-hour service delivery to ensure citizens can receive government services at any time.

Convene a national consultative conference on education to build consensus on needed improvements to the sector.

John Mahama has, on various occasions, reiterated his resolve to review the Free SHS policy to ensure value for money and the promotion of quality over quantity in Ghana’s education sector.

Implement the ‘No-Academic-Fee’ policy for all first-year students in public tertiary institutions—universities, colleges of education, nursing training institutions, etc.).

To further ease the financial strain on Ghanaians who have just completed their senior high school education, John Mahama promised to introduce the free tertiary programme for the first years, allowing them to save some money to sponsor the other levels of their tertiary education.

Introduce the following social interventions: Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disabilities, the Ghana Medical Care Trust (MahamaCares) Fund.

In addition, the Mahama administration has promised to ensure persons living with disabilities enjoy free education, even at the tertiary level. Unlike the free tertiary programme for the first years, this programme would last throughout the PLWD's stay in the tertiary institution.

Mahama Cares Fund is to ensure that all Ghanaians, whether or not they have a National Health Insurance Card, would receive free primary healthcare at any health centre.

Institute inquiries and/or forensic audits into the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration’s scandals.

John Mahama has promised to commence investigations into the collapse of Indigenous Ghanaian banks and financial institutions at a supposed cost of GHS25 billion, illegal printing of money, the US$58 million National Cathedral scandal, illegal and inflated single-sourced contracts, COVID-19 expenditure scandal, PDS, Agyapa, SML, Ambulance spare parts deal, 13th African Games, Sky Train, Pwalugu Dam, Maths Sets, Galamsey Fraud, missing excavators and tricycles, Sputnik-V, BOST Scandal, and others within the first 120 days of office.

Ghanaians will be looking forward to John Mahama's fulfilling his side of the social contract following his swearing-in tomorrow.

