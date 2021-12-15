The issue of Ghana needing a new presidential jet started when Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed details of the cost involved in the president travelling in luxurious private jets

Speaking in defence of the decision for the president to fly in a luxurious jet, the defense minister claimed the current one did not fit its purpose

According to him, a new on needed to be purchased in order to fit purpose and save cost

He has however told parliament that consultations are still underway

The minister of defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has revealed that consultations are underway for the purchase of a new presidential jet.

According to him, he will table the move before parliament when the consultations are over and a decision is reached.

His response comes after questions were raised by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on the steps the ministry has initiated to purchase a new presidential jet and the justification for it.

Akufo-Addo and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul Photo credit: Okudzeto Ablakwa/ Dominic Nitiwul

Source: UGC

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had raised issues with claims that the cost of renting a presidential jet for President Akufo-Addo’s trips doesn’t matter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana's presidential jet has been turned into an uber

Still, on the issue of the presidential jet, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa spoke about Ghana’s presidential jet.

According to him, it has been turned into an Uber flight for other African heads of state but not the president.

Ablakwa said the jet has been used on more than 10 occasions by other African heads of state to go about their business trips.

“We keep giving out this presidential jet for free; they don’t even pay for aviation fuel. So there has to be some parameters, some policy that guides, so it doesn’t become a presidential Uber,” he said.

Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret

In a related development, Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret.

According to him, treating the president's travels with confidentiality will enhance his security and safety from those who try to track his movement to attack him.

He said the National Security Minister should reclassify the president’s travels; the present and past, from confidential to secret or top secret.

His comments and worry come after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made it a point to always publicise the president's trips abroad.

The president’s travels became a topical issue after Ablakwa, filed questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of Akufo-Addo’s recent foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.

Source: Yen Ghana