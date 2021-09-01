A Ghanaian lady has shared her story of how she decided to become a Bolt driver after quitting her job

Gertrude resigned from her job after going unpaid for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

She has been driving for eight weeks now and works from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh has recently sighted a publication about a Ghanaian woman who had to quit her job to become a bolt driver after working unpaid for a year.

According to GhanaWeb, Gertrude Ankomah Boateng worked for Equinox Debt Recovery for years as an Office worker.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for the company to pay its workers, and after going a year without salary, Gertrude had to resign.

She searched for jobs after and eventually decided to become a bolt driver after her family purchased a new car.

After not being paid her salary for one year, this lady quit her job to become a Bolt driver Source: GhanaWeb

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

With assistance from a bolt driver, Gertrude was able to register as a driver.

In the early stages, she had challenges using the app.

"I didn't know how to pick it. I didn't know what to do", she said, according to GhanaWeb

According to Gertrude, she forgot to start the trip for her first ride but the passenger was generous enough to pay her fare.

The committed female driver has a five-star rating on the Uber and Bolt apps.

Gertrude has been a driver for eight weeks now and she works from 8 am to 5 pm from Mondays to Fridays.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the video of a young lady from Imo State in Nigeria, riding a keke (tricycle) for commercial purposes has got many people talking online.

In a short clip that was shared by @Instablo9ja on Instagram, the single lady said that she studied theology at the University of Calabar.

When asked why she decided to go into that business route, the lady revealed that the job is far better than the teaching job she was into.

The business lady stated that she was a teacher in private schools before the switch. The keke driver added she got tired of the pittance that came in as salary.

Source: Yen.com.gh