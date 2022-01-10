Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, the Ghanaian woman who was appointed as the first female and African regional head of IBM has announced her departure from the company

The latest Microsoft employee shared that she has now taken up the position of a Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa

She explained that her new role will focus on strategic partnerships with governments, financial institutions, telecommunication operators, multinationals and international organizations

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, a driven Ghanaian woman who made waves on various media platforms after news of her appointment as the first female and first African to be appointed as a regional head for IBM Corporation has finally left the company.

In a recent post on her LinkedIn timeline, Angela announced that she will be joining Microsoft as a Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa.

Angela posing for the camera Photo credit: Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh/LinkedIn

After being responsible for IBM operations in over 40 countries in Africa, including Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, Ghana, and Tunisia, she will now be focus on strategic partnerships with governments, financial institutions, telecommunication operators, multinationals and international organizations across the African continent.

Angela explained that this is in a bid to fuel Africa’s transformation, scale -up growth and accelerate Microsoft's Africa Transformation Office (ATO)'s mission on the continent.

"Microsoft’s establishment of the ATO is a reinforcement of its investment to enable digital transformation in Africa. The ATO will focus on facilitating growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skills development, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and startups. Kudos to Microsoft for this game changing initiative and for hand picking talent to lead this charge. I am certain this will be one of the biggest success stories for our continent. We are rolling up our sleeves and getting started! Come with me on this super exciting journey", Angela wrote.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian professional, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, became the latest addition to the board of the Bank of Ghana as she has been recently appointed.

Angela is a seasoned international business professional with over 20 years' experience of extensive work in finance and tech in Africa and Europe and has worked in various top positions both locally and internationally.

Ghanatechsummit reports that the brilliant lady started her career in London at GL Trade, a leading French Software Company, in marketing where she rose to become the Marketing Manager for London Northern- Europe.

She later moved to ABN AMRO Futures and Options in London as a Marketing Executive, working for the Commodities traders with her focus on marketing to the Hedge Fund community in London.

