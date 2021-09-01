Marble nails: 15 of the most alluring designs to try for beginners

Whenever you are in the midst of other people, your looks and grooming make you admirable. Nails have recently become part of grooming, and therefore choosing the best design creates much confidence in you. Marble nails are a recent manicure technique that allows you to easily make your nails using your choice of colours and designs. It involves layering different nail polish colours to create a marbled effect on the nails. So, are marble nails easy?

As a beginner, you can try a marble nails manicure at home. You will be required to have a base colour to protect your nails. You will also need three colours. A marble feature colour that should be lighter than the base colour, detail or contrasting colour is what you will use to draw the lines and a metallic colour that aligns well with the detail colour.

In addition, you will need a detail brush to draw your nails, a plastic wrap to create the marble effect, a top coat to seal your polish and create a smooth texture, a clean-up brush to remove any smudges and a nail polish remover to wipe away any excess polish.

15 of the most alluring designs to try for beginners

Marble nails for beginners require a design that will fascinate them and encourage them to do it again. The following are 15 of the most alluring marble nails designs to try for beginners.

1. Classic white and black marble nails

This design requires a base coat of your choice and white polish colour. You will also need a black marble feature colour to create dots and lines.

2. Long and pointed marble nails

This design is best suited for long nails to give an excellent finish. However, if your nails are short, you can fix marble acrylic nails. To make it more beautiful, use silver tape or foil to design the tips.

3. Marble and negative space nails

This design involves combining two nail designs. To create a negative nail space, apply nail tape to the nail before using the polish. Ensure the polish is completely dry before removing the tape to avoid smudges.

4. Marble meets matte

A matte topcoat makes any nail polish into a matte finish other than a glossy finish. Once done with the marble design, add the matte coat on top to make it turn more matte.

5. Marble and chrome

This design is best when you need your polish to match your outfits. It involves having different colours for each nail, making it easier to match any outfit. It is also most preferred for shorter nails.

6. Marble nails d’orange

Orange is a bright and loveable colour. So the feature colour should be orange making colourful marble nails. You can also create gold flecks on the nails using gold pieces of foil then apply a clear finishing coat.

7. Gold Gel marble design

How do you do marble nails with gel? Just dip the tip of your brush into a tiny amount of gold gel, then trace it to your nails using the design of your choice. The gel coat should be very thin to give an extra shimmer. In addition, avoid pressing the brush so hard

8. Ink marble nails

this design results in colourful marble nails. You use a polish with blue shades to look like ink. Make designs on them, and the nails will look a little like ink splodges. You can use gold foils to accentuate the swirl and lines.

9. Cherry and blue stiletto marble nails

This design can be best used for significant events and occasions. You can choose blue and cherry red shades as the marble feature colours. They bring an inspired outlook.

10. Muted metal and marble design

Marble and metal are great colours. You can mix the two to have a great nail look. First, it requires a white base coat, then add black swirls and use nail varnish remover to make them run a little. Next, add pale pink and peach splodges and finish with a durable coat.

11. Half-half marble nails

This marble design has two halves with different marbles. To achieve these colourful marble nails, use a silver foil or tape to separate and divide the nail into two add the marble effects according to your colour choices.

12. White marble and gold tape

This design has a white marbled nail with a stripe of gold nail foil on the upper part of the nails. For great results, ensure the stripe is at the exact right place on every nail. It, therefore, requires practice to perfect.

13. Marble and rhinestones

There are many rhinestones available. Chose the colour that suits your taste. After marbling the nails, use nail glue to fix the rhinestones. It is best to fix the stone on one nail, and the rest remains with marble only. The stones at times get off; therefore, it is necessary to have glue and a few spare rhinestones for replacements.

14. Marble mix

The design entails mixing different designs. For instance, you can have glitter, white half and half design. You can also marble the nails, use rhinestones of one finger, have a half-half design on others and plain. A long-lasting topcoat makes the design remain in place longer.

15. Stone marble nail design

This design is one of the most uncomplicated water nails design. It incorporates water marble nails and stone effect marble on your nails. The water marble has a tie-dye marble finish.

Beautiful nails add beauty to your hand, whether you are attending a function or just doing your daily chores. Marble nails designs can be done within a short time. However, if you are unsure how to do it, you can have an acrylics nails tutorial with comprehensive guides.

