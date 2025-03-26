Black Stars' route to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will not be as straightforward as anticipated

After back-to-back wins to take a five-point lead in Group I, Ghana's point gap has been reduced by Comoros

The island nation ate into Ghana's lead after they pipped Chad by a lone goal on Tuesday night

Ghana's quest for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken a dramatic turn after Comoros edged closer in the race with a crucial win over Chad.

The Black Stars had momentarily created breathing space at the top of Group I, extending their lead to five points following an emphatic 3-0 triumph against Madagascar on Monday night.

That victory came on the back of a ruthless 5-0 demolition of Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21.

With those two commanding performances, Ghana appeared to be cruising towards qualification, especially after Mali unexpectedly dropped points against the Central African Republic.

The situation momentarily tilted in the Black Stars’ favour, making their route to the global showpiece seem more straightforward.

Comoros narrow the gap on Ghana after beating Chad

However, the group standings took a significant shift on Tuesday night when Comoros capitalised on their fixture against bottom-placed Chad.

In a tense encounter played on neutral ground, both sides had contrasting motivations—Comoros sought to bolster their qualification hopes, while Chad aimed to register their first points in the campaign.

Despite 23 combined attempts on goal, only one proved decisive.

Forward Rafiki Said etched his name in Comorian football history, netting the game's solitary goal in the 24th minute.

His strike secured all three points, tightening the battle for a World Cup berth, Africa Soccer reports.

Revised standings and what lies ahead

With this result, Comoros now sit second in Group I with 12 points from six matches, reducing Ghana’s lead to just three.

They also edge Madagascar by two points and hold a three-point advantage over fourth-placed Mali. Chad, still without a point, remain at the foot of the table.

Ghana, still in pole position, will face crucial encounters when the African qualifiers resume in September 2025.

According to Sofascore, Otto Addo’s men will first lock horns with whipping boys Chad at a neutral venue on September 3 before hosting Mali in Accra three days later.

Meanwhile, Comoros will be put to the test when they travel to face Mali on the same day Ghana battles Chad.

Three days later, they take on the Central African Republic in what could be another defining moment in the qualification race.

With the group becoming more competitive, the Black Stars must maintain their recent dominance to secure a return to football’s biggest stage.

Fatau Dauda outlines key to early World Cup qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer Fatau Dauda outlined the key to securing early World Cup qualification.

Dauda emphasised that a victory against Madagascar would virtually seal Ghana’s place at next year’s global tournament.

