Bills Micro-Credit Founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has been valued at no less than GH¢30 million after a preliminary tax assessment but the Ghana Revenue Authority.

For example of his assets captured in the assessment, Citi News reported that the import duty on a car acquired by Quaye was valued at GH¢11.4 million, which he has already settled.

Bills Micro-Credit Founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, is undergoing a tax assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority. Source: Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

The tax assessment concerns unpaid personal income tax that has yet to be settled.

Joy News reported that discussions have started for Quaye to pay all tax obligations as a businessman.

This evaluation by tax officials comes shortly after the businessman’s highly publicized 40th birthday celebration.

There is no indication that the scrutiny of Quaye's wealth by the state is linked to his birthday party.

About Richard Quaye's birthday party

Quaye held a grand party to celebrate his 40th birthday on March 22.

The lavish birthday celebration took place at the Independence Square on March 22.

The party featured high-profile guests and celebrities ranging from the Ga Mantse to Nigerian singer Davido.

