Nsoatreman FC has officially withdraw from the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, citing safety concerns

Their decision is related to the horrific murder of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Nana Pooley

The Ghana Football Association may ban Nsoatreman FC for a specific perios that could range from five to 10 years

In a dramatic turn of events, Nsoatreman FC has withdraw from the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League competition due to safety concerns, the Ghana Football Association has officially acknowledged.

The club cited recent events involving their game against Asante Kotoko, where the tragic murder of a Kotoko fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley occured on February 2, 2025 in Nsoate, as the catalyst for their decision as well as their Matcweek 24 home fixture against Samartex on March 10 in Bibiani.

The popular Kotoko supporter, who was seen in a viral footage, lying at the entrance of the Nana Konamansah Park, stabbed and sttuggling to breath, passed away upon arival at hospital.

Expressing fears for the safety of their players in future games, the club of former Sunyani West MP, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, decided to quit the 2024/25 league. As a result of this move, the GFA has communicated, via its website, that all remaining 14 games of Nsoatreman FC in the current league campaign will be scored 3-0 in favour of the opponents.

''Article 13(5) of the Regulations states that where a club withdraws from the league after it has started, any match which that club is scheduled to play shall be considered forfeited and accordingly, three (3) points and three (3) goals shall be awarded in favour of the opposing club. Going forward, on each scheduled matchday of Nsoatreman FC, three (3) points and three (3) goals shall be awarded in favour of the opposing club.'' the GFA announced.

Nsoatreman withdrawal due to fear for safety

On March 14, 2025, Nsoatreman FC officially notified the GFA of its decision to withdraw from the ongoing Ghana Premier League. The club, which had accumulated 21 points after 20 matches, was 15th on the league table at the time of their withdrawal.

The death of Pooley occurred at Nsoatreman's home venue in Nsoatre, a town located in the Bono Region of Ghana. The murder of the Kotoko fan reportedly led to widespread tensions and heightened security concerns, and Nsoatreman FC has claimed that they are not satisfied of adequate security during their away fixtures and clearly fears retaliation for the fan’s death.

The club's management emphasized their inability to guarantee the safety of their players, which led to the drastic decision to withdraw from the Ghana Premier League, with GFA revealing it had a number of unsuccessful engagements with the club to rescind their decision.

''The Football Association has had a number of engagements with the club on the subject matter without success. The GFA has accordingly activated the appropriate provisions in the competition Regulations relating to the matter. The matter has now been referred to the GFA Prosecutor and the disciplinary process will proceed in line with the provisions of the Regulations including but not limited to Article 13(5) of the Regulations.''

The murder of Kotoko fan Pooley

The tragic murder of Pooley, a devoted supporter of Asante Kotoko, took place during a tense match between Nsoatreman and Kotoko on February 2, with both set of players engulfed in heated argument.

After some order was restored, the game continued, with Nsoatreman winning 1-0. However, off the pitch, Pooley was fatally attacked and stabbed to death, with the Ghana Police Service identifying one Daniel Febiri alias Brimah as the key suspect as investigations and court procedings about the crime continue.

After the GPL was put on hold temporarily following Pooley's death, the resumed on March 8, with Kotoko picking a 2-0 success against Legon Cities in Kumasi on March 9 while Nsoatreman, serving a home ban, lost to Samartex in Bibiani the following day.

GFA regulations and worst possible sanction

The Ghana FA has a set of regulations in place to govern the conduct of clubs and their officials. According to these regulations, a club or its officials can face serious penalties if they fail to meet the standards expected of them when deciding to withdraw from the league after it has started. This includes potential bans, for both the club and its officials, from participating in football activities for a specified period.

In Nsoatreman FC’s case, their decision to withdraw from the league could result in severe sanctions. The worst punishment for the club could range from a ban of five to 10 years. Such a ban would effectively prohibit the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners from participating in any of the GFA's football competitions during that period, which include the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

''Without prejudice to any provision in these Regulations, the Disciplinary Committee shall have the right to take appropriate disciplinary decisions, including but not limited to an imposition of a ban or a demotion, against any club which withdraws from a competition or fails to honour any match without just cause and may also, ban officials of the club from taking part in football activities for a specified period.'' per Article 13(3) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019 edition.

The case is before the GFA Prosecutor, and the GFA’s decision will likely be based on an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the club's withdrawal and whether they have breached any regulations in doing so.

While safety concerns are a valid issue, the GFA will need to carefully consider whether the withdrawal was in line with the rules and whether the club’s actions have had a detrimental effect on the competition.

Pooley respected as Kotoko's most exceptional fan

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Nana Pooley as Asante Kotoko's greatest football fan ever in the eyes of a former club board member.

