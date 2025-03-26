Just days before the match, Raphinha confidently declared that Brazil would beat Argentina on and off the pitch

However, the reality after the match was glaring as the 2022 World Cup winners delivered a masterlcass show

La Albiceleste humiliated sworn continental rivals Brazil 4-1 to confirm their 2026 World Cup place

The highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina on March 25, 2025, delivered a fascinating narrative involving pre-match bravado, a decisive result, and post-match drama.

At the heart of the story was Raphinha, the Barcelona winger, who was full of confidence leading up to the clash but found himself humbled by Argentina’s dominant performance. The match, which ended 4-1 in favor of La Albiceleste, secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while Brazil was left to reflect on their shortcomings.

However, it wasn’t just the game that captured attention, but the fiery exchange of words and the antics that followed as Argentina produced a big performance just like the Black Stars did against Chad and Madagascar.

Raphinha's bold pre-match claims

Before the game, Raphinha's comments to Romatio TV raised eyebrows across the football world. When asked if Brazil could overcome their fierce rivals Argentina, Raphinha responded with an audacious remark:

“We will beat them on and off the pitch if we have to.”

These words, delivered with an air of confidence, suggested that Brazil not only believed in their on-field superiority but were ready for a mental battle as well. The statement was bold, but it did little to faze Argentina, who were missing two of their key players, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez.

In contrast, the Barcelona star's confidence fueled a sense of anticipation for what was expected to be a fiery encounter between the two South American giants.

Argentina dominate Brazil

As the game kicked off, it quickly became clear that Argentina had no intention of being intimidated. Despite missing their star duo, Argentina's cohesion and tactical discipline shone through, while Brazil struggled to create significant chances.

Brazil's defense, however, was porous, and Argentina’s clinical finishing punished their mistakes. The first goal came from Atletico Madrid's in-form Julian Alvarez in the 7th minute, Premier League midfielder Enzo Fernandez made it 2-0 five minutes later, before Wolves' Matheus Cunha made it 2-1 in the 26th for the away side.

The home team, who are reigning champions of the word and South America, were not done yet as Alexis Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone added two more goals.

The 4-1 result was a blow to Brazil’s aspirations, as it not only dented their pride but also handed Argentina an important three points, sealing their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Raphinha mocked by Argentina’s players

The tension didn’t end when the final whistle blew. After the game, Raphinha, looking dejected, made his way to the dressing room. It was at this moment that Argentina’s players took the opportunity to mock him, recalling his earlier boastful comments.

The video footage, which quickly circulated on social media, showed Argentina’s players laughing and taunting Raphinha as he walked past, a clear act of revenge for his pre-match bravado.

The incident was a reminder of the intense rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, where emotions often spill over both on and off the field. While Raphinha’s confidence in the lead-up to the game was admirable, it was clear that the Argentine players were eager to make him eat his words after a comprehensive victory.

Another hilarrious reaction was when the world champions decided to observe a minute silence for the ''dead'' Raphinha.

Enzo Fernandez's masterlcass against Brazil

