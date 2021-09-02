A man in Ghana has spent his own money to fill a pothole on the Sunyani-Nkwanta stretch after it nearly took his life

According to him, the particular pothole has taken over 30 lives in the past but nothing was done about it until now

The man employed labor and also bought 6 cement bags to prepare a rich concrete to fix the hole permanently

A man in Ghana who did not disclose his identity has captured a full video showing how he fixed a pothole that, according to him, has claimed over 30 lives in the past.

In the video that was shared on the Instagram handle of Blagogee, the gentleman mentioned that the huge pothole nearly took his own life after he bumped into it at about eight o'clock in the evening.

"At about 8pm, I was driving the car you see in the shot when I fell heavily into the pothole. My car got damaged to the extent that I had to spend GHc 5,000 to repair the damages. But today, I am here with sand, cement and water to fix it myself," the man said.

The kindhearted Ghanaian further indicated that the particular street in question is the principal Sunyani-Nkwanta stretch that is usually used by top government officials, religious icons, and many other top-notch people.

Aside from the labour that the man employed to help him fix the road, he also mentioned that it took six bags of cement to prepare the rich concrete mixture so that the pothole never gets recreated in the future.

"We want the government to fix the country but if they are not willing to do it, we are going to fix it ourselves," the gentleman added in the video.

