TV3's management has reported the NPP's 3rd National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, to the police

The complaint alleges that Masawudu threatened the station's journalists after knocking its microphone to the ground

A statement on the complaint shared on social media has sparked mixed reactions online

There is trouble brewing for Alhaji Osman Masawudu, the man who pushed a microphone belonging to TV3 to the ground during a recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) press conference.

Media General, the group owning TV3, has formally lodged a complaint with the Ghana Police Service concerning some threats issued by Masawudu.

TV3 reports NPP's 3rd Vice Chairman Osman Masawudu to the police.

Source: Instagram

According to a TV3 press statement released on Friday, April 18, 2025, Masawudu, the 3rd National Vice Chairman of the NPP, threatened to physically attack the station's journalists. The threats were reportedly issued after he knocked down TV3's microphone.

Osman Masawudu 'attacks' TV3's microphone

It will be recalled that the NPP's 3rd National Vice Chair was part of a recent press briefing held by the party in Accra. Before NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong started his address, Masawudu pushed TV3's branded microphone from the table where many other microphones had been placed.

While many had suggested that it might have been a mistake, the NPP executive admitted that it was deliberate. His action comes on the back of an impasse between media entity and the NPP.

In January 2025, the party announced a boycott of all Media General platforms, including TV3 and Onua TV, among others. For him, TV3 had no business being at an NPP press conference and thus justified his action.

Below is a video of Masawudu knocking down TV3's microphone:

Osman Masawudu threatens TV3 journalists?

As if the knocking down of the microphone was not enough, Masawudu, who was elected in 2022, is alleged to have threatened TV3's journalists.

In their complaint, the management of TV3 claimed that Masawudu had issued the threats during an interview with Ashh FM after knocking down the microphone.

"In a subsequent interview granted to Ashh FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, Mr Masawudu further issued a direct threat, stating that Media General journalists would be physically assaulted should they attend future NPP events," the statement said.

Condemning Masawudu's actions, which the statement characterised as a direct assault on press freedom and the safety of media professionals, Media General called for a thorough police investigation into the matter.

See TV3's statement below:

Reactions to TV3's action against Osman Masawudu

The complaint has sparked mixed reactions online. While some backed TV3, others criticised and advised them to stay away from NPP events. Below are some of the reactions Yen.com.gh sighted.

_foreign_citizen said:

"When they were in power, they infringed upon the rights of the press by arresting journalists. Now they are in opposition and they are still threatening to assault journalists again..? 🤦‍♀"

sefakorrrrrr said:

"NPP isn't healing anytime soon. NPP agu poo. Because all these aren't good for the party. Avoid their programs."

the_wise_man111 said:

"You’re not committed to upholding any standards in journalism. You watch captain smart always denigrating people and you support such an uncouth attitude."

pietowura said:

Can’t TV3 function without NPP? Your station is currently the biggest station, and if they don’t want to capture their news why not leave them? Who looses in this?? Most of us watch TV3, so if they don’t want you around then it’s their loss. They are sore losers."

bongoideas said:

"What the NPP is doing is akin to a stubborn child whose ball has been taken away, leading him to agitate and destroy everything. After a while, he comes to his senses. Media General does not need the NPP, and soon they will come begging. We have a nation to build."

The NPP does not want TV3 and Media General platforms at their events since January 2025.

Source: Facebook

