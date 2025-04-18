Skilled Ghanaian female carpenter, Ama Endorsed, had a great taste in cars when she was alive, and this was evident in the pictures she shared on Instagram

The Lady Carpenter, as she was affectionately called by many, was reported to be dead on April 17, 2025

YEN.com.gh put together pictures of the cars the skilled carpenter owned before her untimely passing

Female Ghanaian carpenter Ama Endorsed reportedly passed away, and the news of her passing took over social media on April 17, 2025.

Ama Endorsed and the cars she owns. Image Credit: @_ _ama_ _endorsed

Source: Instagram

Ama Endorsed car collection

The late Ama Endorsed was more than just a talented carpenter and successful businesswoman.

She was also known for her vibrant personality, inspiring work ethic, and taste for the finer things in life, especially cars and luxury jewellery and bags.

Before her untimely passing, Ama Endorsed proudly showcased glimpses of her car collection on social media over the years, offering fans and followers a peek into the rewards of her dedication and hustle.

Range Rover

For her birthday on February 17, 2025, Ama Endorsed gifted herself a brand new Range Rover in the colour white with a registered number plate dated 2025.

She shared pictures of her posing with her tools in the booth of the expensive car, while slaying in a black mini dress.

The expensive car was a gift to herself for her hard work in the architectural industry. As part of her birthday celebrations, she held a grand opening for the first phase of her factory

Ama Endorsed on her birthday

More pictures of Ama Endorsed with her Range Rover

Mercedes-Benz

The Lady Carpenter, as she was affectionately called by many, was captured posing with a white Mercedes-Benz, which further heightened her preferences in white cars.

The beautiful pictures in the carousel post below were taken at the Aburi Botanical Gardens. She flaunted her designer bag and fine beauty.

Ama Endorsed dazzled in a brown figure-hugging dress while seated on the car's bonnet.

Hyundai Elantra

In June 2019, Ama Endorsed flaunted her silver Hyundai Elantra while dazzling in a pair of gym shorts and a top.

The car was the first ever she posted on her Instagram feed, and it featured in her pictures until she changed to the white Mercedes-Benz.

Her changing from the Hyundai Elantra to the Mercedes-Benz showed that she was a lover of cars, and she proudly showcased that part of her.

More pictures of Ama Endorsed with her Hyundai Elantra

Pictures of Ama Endorsed

Photos of late carpenter Ama Endorsed emerge

YEN.com.gh reported that the sudden passing of celebrated businesswoman and skilled carpenter, Ama Endorsed, was announced on April 17, 2025, leaving many in sorrow.

Following the heartbreaking news, celebrities, friends, and fans flooded social media with tributes, offering condolences to her family and remembering her remarkable talent and vibrant personality.

In honour of her life and legacy, YEN.com.gh compiled a collection of beautiful photos showcasing Ama Endorsed’s unique fashion sense and style — a flair that endeared her to many and will be fondly remembered.

