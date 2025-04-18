A young Ghanaian man said he is in love with his elder brother's wife, and that has left him confused about what to do

The young man said his elder brother has travelled, and he lives alone with his sister-in-law in their marital home

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts and advice with the gentleman

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young man said he is confused and does not know what to do after realising that he is in love with his elder brother’s wife.

The man narrated that he had been living with the couple since they got married without any issues.

A Ghanaian man says he is in love with his sister-in-law and does not know what to do. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post, the young man described his sister-in-law as a good woman who treats him and other family members well.

“She's a good woman. She understands family and how to treat a person well. Before I wake up in the morning, my food is ready. I help in the kitchen and with the laundry because she always insists on doing mine for me. I drive her to wherever she wants to go, apart from work. She calls me "little husband" and goes out of her way to make me feel like I'm taking my brother's place.”

However, the young man said his brother had travelled abroad and left his wife and him behind in the house. He added that he is in love with his brother’s wife.

A Ghanaian man says he is in love with his sister-in-law and does not know what to do.

Source: Depositphotos

“I never believed this would happen, but currently, I'm crushing on her with everything in me. I see her going about her business in the house, and I sit back and watch her lustfully. I'm not proud of this, but I've taken "matters into my own hands" twice or thrice while imagining her in my bed.”

The young man said he wanted to move back to his parents’ home, but his sister-in-law disagreed. He said staying with his sister-in-law alone is only making matters worse for him.

Netizens advise man in love with sister-in-law

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Silent Beads on Facebook. Read them below:

Ka Fui said:

“Leave fast. Think of the consequences of your action. A small slip, like even innocently telling her how you feel, can land you, her and both families in a big mess. You will be dead to your brother, ruin his family and yours.”

Reennee Accu Aphedo wrote:

“Please go back home.”

Princess Esinam Karl-Clegg said:

“That home you want to go to, please go and never come back to your brother's home again. If she calls, please give a very good excuse for not coming soon, may the Lord be with you 🙏🏻.”

Akwasi Botchway wrote:

“This is not about prayer; it's about exercising discipline. Let your conscience work! There is nothing in there. After sleeping with her, what's next? There is no gain here.”

Kusiele Ziem said:

“So you are always in the house? You don't go to work or roam? At least that can help you a bit from the temptations.”

Fred Asamoah-Mensah wrote:

“Boss, your brother's wife knows paa, and she feels the same way you do. You need to quench this evil desire. Get a third person to live with you guys. 3 they say is always a crowd, and it’s time to make the crowd handy.”

Ghanaian man marries his friend’s ex

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman shared how she bizarrely met her husband.

The lady recalled that her husband was her ex's friend, who was sent to come speak to her after breaking up.

However, the lady and the friend ended up falling in love with each other and forgetting about the other man.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh