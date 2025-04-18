An old video of sensational gospel singer Obaapa Christy, formerly Christiana Love, has surfaced on social media

In the video, she was seen performing with a live band at the 2004 edition of Resurrection Praise

Many people were left in awe that she was the one, while others compared her to her present look

An old video of celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy has resurfaced online, sparking waves of confusion from fans.

Obaapa Christy's trending old video

Shared on TikTok by @zaygyanpanyinanna, the short video captured a younger Obaapa Christy with a noticeably darker skin tone compared to her current appearance of being fair.

In the video, the gospel star, known for hits like W’agye Me and Hyebre Sesafo, could be seen passionately singing with a live band at the 2004 edition of Resurrection Praise.

However, what caught the attention of many Ghanaians was not just her musical talent but her natural, darker complexion, which was a stark contrast to her lighter skin tone today.

As the conversation continues to trend, the video reignited appreciation for Obaapa Christy’s humble beginnings and the journey she has undertaken to become one of Ghana’s most respected gospel voices.

Obaapa Christy's old video

Reactions to Obaapa Christy's old video

The video of Obaapa Christy went viral, prompting thousands of comments and reactions from TikTok users.

While some fans were struck by the transformation and speculated about possible skin-toning treatments, others were quick to celebrate her natural beauty from the past.

Others shared nostalgic remarks about how much her music has touched their lives, with some noting that, beyond appearances, her voice remained as powerful as ever.

abeiku_wilson

"Ah is it Christiana Love, the fair woman 😔."

Akua Konadu♎️

"Instrument no ano y3 den papa!!😬 As3 555 kyensen."

charlotteabenaowireduaa

"God will change everybody’s situation 🙏🏻."

Abena💕cookie ❤️

"Who recognizes Obaapa and her little sister Debby?"

Beatie-gh

"Hwan ni Obaapa Christy anaaa 👀 eeeiii this is the real meaning of Esther was black and broke but when Esther see money 💰 …….??😂😅😅"

