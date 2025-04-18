Arsenal players Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice excited many Ghanaians when they used rapper Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz song in their celebratory Instagram post

The shared post contained a picture of them celebrating their goal after Saka scored a goal in the final minutes of the match against Real Madrid

The Instagram post excited many people who thronged to the comment section to hail the Ghanaian superstar

Arsenal's dynamic duo, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, shared a joint Instagram post featuring Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's song Where Dem Boyz. This follows their team's impressive performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in both legs of the quarter-finals.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka use Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz song. Image Credit: @bukayosaka87, @blacksherif_ and @declanrice

Source: Instagram

Saka and Rice use Blacko's song

In the first leg, Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium. Declan Rice played a pivotal role, delivering two outstanding free-kick goals that left football fans and analysts in awe.

In the second leg, which was played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Arsenal dominated over Real Madrid with a 2-1 victory, resulting in a 5-1 aggregate, thereby securing their spot in the UCL semifinals.

The choice of Where Dem Boyz as the soundtrack for their Instagram post was noteworthy. Black Sherif's song off his Iron Boy album, which was released on April 3, 2025.

By selecting this track, Saka and Rice subtly took a swipe at the Real Madrid team, considering the lyrics of the song.

They posted a picture of them doing their goal celebration, which was captured after Saka scored in the final minutes of the game.

Saka and Rice's shared Instagram post

Reactions to Saka and Rice using Blacko's song

Below are the reactions of social media users to Saka and Rice using Black Sherif's Where Dem Boys in their shared Instagram post:

@fc_bvoid said:

"No Declan Rice agenda will ever be tolerated here again 😂."

@_blacklatino said:

"Everlasting motion boy for here be Vini o😭."

@jiggy_otf said:

"Owning them on and off the pitch. 😭 real motion boy! 🚀"

@_Kisyaggi said:

"I never knew sey you dey like My team Arsenal like this eii Kay 😅🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@TKayy1z said:

"Mbappe and Vini jr catching bullets 😂😂😂😂."

@cliffix_456 said:

"Where dem comeback boys 😭🤣🤣."

Picture of Saka and Rice

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka during the UCL quarterfinals second leg against Real Madrid. Image Credit: @bukayosaka87 and @declanrice

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif’s song echoes through Emirates Stadium

Excitement rippled through Ghanaian social media as Black Sherif’s hit song Where Dem Boyz was played at Arsenal’s iconic Emirates Stadium.

The proud moment unfolded just before kick-off during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal showdown between Arsenal and Real Madrid.

The song, known for its bold and defiant energy, set the perfect tone as fans packed the stadium to witness one of Europe’s most anticipated fixtures.

Videos of the track blasting through the speakers quickly made their way online, sparking a wave of pride and celebration among Ghanaians around the world. Social media was flooded with posts hailing Black Sherif, with many applauding how far his music has reached on the global stage.

