Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence's sister, Ama Prempeh, has turned a year older today, September 2, 2021

The actress has taken to social media to share photos of Prempeh in celebration

Fans of Vivian have hailed her sister's beauty and wished her well

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence is one beautiful woman who always shows class whenever she steps out.

That beauty seems to run through her family if photos of her sister, Angela Ama Prempeh, which have popped up are anything to go by.

The photos shared on Vivian Jill's Instagram page show Ama Prempeh wearing a dress made from a green-coloured lace material.

Standing inside a room, Ama Prempeh looked gorgeous in her dress and simple makeup.

Vivian Jill shared the photos in celebration of Ama Prempeh's which fell on September 2, 2021.

Sharing the photos, Vivian Jill emphasized that Ama Prempeh is her real blood sister. She prayed for the day to be a beautiful one for Ama.

"Happy birthday to you my blood sister May this day be beautiful as you are Ama. Onelove#onefamily#❤," actress' caption read.

Wishes pour in

The photos of Vivian Jill's sister has got many of the actrss' followers joining her in wishing the celebrant well.

dapaah_kwame said:

"Happy birthday to you beautifully gorgeous and s3xy Ama Prempeh ❤️."

sarahbae9421 said:

"Happy birthday kwame’s mum."

empress_lams said:

"Happy birthday to you dear."

iamvivianjillba said:

"Happy Birthday ."

Source: Yen.com.gh