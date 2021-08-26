Obofour's wife, Ciara Antwi, has attained a new age today, Thursday, September 2, 2021

Ciara decided to celebrate her birthday in pomp and pageantry

She has released stunning photos on her social media page

Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder, Reverend Obofour, has turned a year older today, September 2, 2021. She is 34 years old now.

In celebration, the pastor's wife, who is popularly known as Obofowaa Ciara, has released some stunning photos.

The photos show Obofowaa dressed in fine and colourful kente while looking like a queen.

Obofour's wife celebrates birthday Photo source: @bofowaa

In the first photo, Obofowaa was seen smiling in the queenly regalia. She captioned:

"A queen is born today , The kind of Queen that knows her crown isn’t on her head ,but in her soul. Thank you lord, I am grateful."

She went on to share another set of photos in the kente saying:

"If I appear to be in a great mood today, do not be alarmed. Let me be the first to wish me a Happy Birthday today. It's my birthday, and I've never felt more lucky to be alive. Tonight, we gonna party like it's my birthday… . Naa Adukwei Sikatse 1st."

Later, she shared photos in a beautiful red outfit saying:

"Clothed in Elegance and Beauty, the lord has been good to me and my beautiful family and may his name be praised. On my special day I wish for nothing but good health and prosperity. God bless us all ."

Obofour and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

The birthday of Ciara comes after she and her husband celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on August 29, 2021.

To mark their anniversary, Obofour's wife, who is popularly known as Obofowaa Ciara, has taken to social media to share a video.

The video contains throwback photos from their wedding 11 years ago.

