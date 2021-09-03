244,800 additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been received by government

The government took delivery of the vaccines on Thursday, September 2, 2021

This new stock of Johnson & Johnson comes on the back of the arrival of its first batch of 177,600 doses on August 8, 2021

Accra - The Government has taken stock of 244,800 additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

According to a report filed by Citinews, the vaccines were gotten through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) mechanism established by the African Union (AU) with support from the World Bank.

Ghana took delivery of the vaccines on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

COVID-19: Ghana takes delivery of more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses photo credit: Citinewsroom.com

The Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, while receiving the vaccines, reiterated the commitment of the government to do all it can to secure more vaccines to help Ghana reach herd immunity.

First batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

It has since inoculated some citizens in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions with the vaccines.

On August 16, 2021, the Johnson &Johnson jabs were given in two hotspot regions, Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions and ended on August 20, 2021.

People who can take the jab

As with the previous jabs, people above the age of 18, with the exception of pregnant women, will be eligible for the vaccination.

Preference would, however, be given to people who are 60 years and above and those with underlying health conditions.

The Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said vaccines would not be administered to those who have taken the earlier vaccines.

He explained that this is because it is not medically right to mix COVID-19 vaccines from different sources.

$2.4million botched Sputnik vaccine monet refunded to government

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoum, the Dubai-based businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V procurement saga has refunded $2.4million to the government.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, dated August 11, 2021, addressing Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the acting chief director of the Ministry of Health, indicates that once the money is confirmed as received, a receipt should be sent.

“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record…Kindly issue us a payment receipt once the funds have been credited into the Government bank account,” the letter noted.

Source: Yen.com.gh