A Ghanaian content creator, Naa Darkoa, has opened up about a recent robbery incident which cost her some valuables.

In a video, he noted that some thieves broke into her car at East Legon and made away with her laptop.

Ghanaian lady cries out after thieves make away with her laptop. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

Narrating the sad incident, she noted that it all happened when she went to visit Enil Art, a good friend at East Legon.

"That day, I was supposed to meet a girlfriend but the plans changed last minute. Instead, we had to go support our long-time friend Enil Art at his exhibition. I went there thinking I was going to show support but somehow I ended up as the model since the actual model did not show up…everything went well and we started taking pictures. That’s when I noticed something was off.

"After the pictures, Enil put his hand around my shoulders, leaned in and said he had some bad news. He told me thieves broke into my car about fifteen minutes ago and stole something. And that my glass was shattered. I just sat there, numb,” she said.

Some police officers on patrol arrived at the scene, giving her some hope, but her hopes were dashed when they did little about the situation.

Watch the video below:

