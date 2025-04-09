Ghanaian Content Creator Cries Out As Thieves Break Into Her Car, Steal GH¢30K Laptop At East Legon
- A Ghanaian content creator has lamented after thieves broke into her car and stole her valuables
- In a video, Naa Darkoa noted that the unfortunate incident happened at East Legon, during an art exhibition
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with her while others criticised her
A Ghanaian content creator, Naa Darkoa, has opened up about a recent robbery incident which cost her some valuables.
In a video, he noted that some thieves broke into her car at East Legon and made away with her laptop.
Narrating the sad incident, she noted that it all happened when she went to visit Enil Art, a good friend at East Legon.
"That day, I was supposed to meet a girlfriend but the plans changed last minute. Instead, we had to go support our long-time friend Enil Art at his exhibition. I went there thinking I was going to show support but somehow I ended up as the model since the actual model did not show up…everything went well and we started taking pictures. That’s when I noticed something was off.
"After the pictures, Enil put his hand around my shoulders, leaned in and said he had some bad news. He told me thieves broke into my car about fifteen minutes ago and stole something. And that my glass was shattered. I just sat there, numb,” she said.
Some police officers on patrol arrived at the scene, giving her some hope, but her hopes were dashed when they did little about the situation.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh