A childhood photo of Ghanaian actress and media personality, Afia Schwar, has popped up on the internet

She posed with some of her siblings, a male, and a female

Afia shared the photo, showing how they have grown together in the past years

Many have called her beautiful, with one fan saying she looked like her twin sons as a child

The photo has garnered massive reactions, with one of the people saying she looked like her twin sons when she was young:

Others say Afia Schwar was so beautiful as a kid, with some hailing her over her hairstyle and dressing which was in vogue in those times.

vicky_will_shine_too: “Wow you're indeed your sons mom. what a resemblance.”

afia_tawiah: “Wow. The cheeks are from childhood........ Woho 3f3.”

kofi_dharlingboi: “Life is a great adventure oo.”

trayart_gh: “This your hairstyle those days diiiiiieeer you were really on top.”

afriyie9720: “ you were so beautiful.”

ohemaasophie: “You look de same.”

abigyamfuaa: “Your brows nu were intact la.”

auntiegrace2006: “You've not changed.”

Afia Schwar shared photo of her younger sisters for the first time

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar earlier shared a family photo with her two younger sisters and fans could not keep calm.

She was in the photo with her father, the two sisters, and two males believed to be her brothers.

Afia indicated in the caption that the two women are her younger sisters, and that was the first time Afia has shown her sisters to the world.

Many people have commented on the photo, with some saying the sisters are more beautiful than she is.

Others observed that they even look older than Afia in terms of body size as they look bigger compared to her.

Source: Yen.com.gh