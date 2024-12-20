Ras Nene consoled Wayoosi, who wept uncontrollably as he joined a host of Kumawood stars who were present at the family house of the late C Confion

There was sorrow all over the compound as family members and close colleagues of the actor grieved

Many Ghanaians have expressed pain over the passing and have dropped their condolences through various social media platforms

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene consoled a visibly distraught Wayoosi as they joined other Kumawood stars at the family house of the late actor, C Confion, in Kumasi.

Wayoosi wept uncontrollably during the visit, and Ras Nene, a mentor to the deceased, stepped in to comfort him amid the emotional gathering.

The family house was filled with sorrow as relatives, colleagues, and friends gathered to mourn Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion. The actor, who had been battling an illness, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Many Kumawood actors and actresses like Vivian Jill, Jordan, and Kyekyeku joined the grieving family to pay their respects. The compound was sombre as mourners lamented the sudden loss of the young talent.

Ghanaians mourn C Confion

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ifer_degraft said:

"His dad and sister omG😢😔man loved his son you can tell."

Misaki commented:

"Awww this is Soo painful to watch awwww."

khalid_larry00 said:

"So sad 😭 may Allah forgive him for his shortcomings amen."

naatorshie100 said:

"Oh confion, RIP we were all hoping for ur full recovery but who can question God.😭"

the.lyd.star commented:

"This is absolutely sad and I feel the family’s pain. Parents’ only son and sister’s only brother. Rest in peace C confion.😢"

Details of illness C Confion suffered from

C Confion passed away due to a grave illness that has got many wondering the nature of the sickness.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor had been suffering from a severe cough that caused him a lot of pain and made him lose weight drastically.

Sources close to the actor say he suffered a lot before his passing.

