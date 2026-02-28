Iñaki Williams scored his second La Liga goal of the season to earn Athletic Club a 1–1 draw against Rayo Vallecano

The goal ended his nine-match scoring drought and brought his overall tally for Athletic to 114 goals in 497 appearances

The stalemate means Athletic climbed to eighth place in the La Liga table with 35 points after 26 matches

Ghana international Iñaki Williams netted his second goal of the season as Athletic Club secured a 1–1 draw away to Rayo Vallecano in Saturday’s La Liga week 26 encounter.

It was a fiercely contested clash at Vallecas, with the home side threatening early on. Rayo centre-back Florian Lejeune came close to opening the scoring when his powerful header crashed against the upright, leaving Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón rooted to the spot with no chance of making a save.

Inaki Williams : Ghana striker scores to rescue a point for Athletic Club

The end-to-end action continued, and Vallecano eventually forced their way in front in the 36th minute.

A slick attacking move saw Álvaro García deliver a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Jorge de Frutos, who made no mistake in slotting home the opener.

Although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, a VAR review by referee Víctor García overturned the decision and awarded the goal, sparking celebrations among the home supporters.

De Frutos believed he had doubled Vallecano’s advantage moments later after finishing off a swift counterattack with a delicate lob, but his effort was chalked off for offside just four minutes before the interval.

Athletic, however, responded in timely fashion and found their equaliser right on the stroke of half-time.

Inaki Williams on target

Simón launched a long ball forward from his area towards substitute Álex Berenguer, whose low header fell kindly for Williams.

The Ghanaian forward controlled the ball before unleashing a powerful strike beyond Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla to restore parity.

The goal brought an end to Williams’ nine-match scoring drought, with his previous strike dating back to October 4, 2025, when he converted from the penalty spot.

At Vallecas, he chose the ideal moment to rediscover his scoring touch, combining composure with power to deliver a crucial equaliser.

Statistically, it marked his second La Liga goal of the campaign and took his overall tally for Athletic Club to 114 goals in 497 appearances.

There was late drama when Pathé Ciss appeared to have regained the lead for the hosts, but the goal was disallowed following a foul on Williams in the build-up.

Despite struggling with injuries this season and managing just two goals in eighteen league matches, Williams completed the full ninety minutes as Athletic moved up to eighth place in the La Liga standings with 35 points from 26 matches.

