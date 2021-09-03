Top singer, 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, recently called him out on social media, accusing him of staying in the same house as his baby mama

In series of posts shared on Instagram, Annie claimed the singer’s baby mamas always used his kids as an excuse for ‘all sorts of rubbish’

Annie also claimed that 2baba’s family members have never liked her no matter how hard she tried

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2baba and his wife Annie Idibia seem to have aired their marital problems in public after she took to social media to call out the star.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Annie shared series of posts where she called out 2baba and noted all the sacrifices she had made for him and their family.

According to her, his family members never liked her no matter how hard she tried. The actress added that she was never worthy of them despite making sacrifices for their family.

Annie Idibia calls out her husband 2baba. Photos: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Annie also accused 2baba of once going to Disneyland with his kids and spending several nights in the same apartment as his baby mama.

Annie said the singer’s baby mamas constantly used his children as an excuse for unacceptable behaviour and she tried to stay gracious through it all.

See screenshots of her now-deleted post below:

Fans of the couple react on social media

Soon after Annie’s post went viral on the internet, it wasn’t long before fans of the couple shared their takes on their marital problems.

Read what some of them had to say below:

I.tobiloba:

"I can feel the pain in her write up, 2baba do better please! He’s married, there should be boundaries."

Mealswithabi:

"Common she’s tried. No one would take this."

Officialcorazon1:

"For this woman to speak up publicly, make u no say the thing don hook her."

Ng_s_glow:

"Nobody should come here and say why she is airing this? You don’t know how she feels! And you not wearing her shoes...drop your comments here with little sympathy please...she sef na human being!"

Kesbeauty.empire:

"Someone said what is happening to all the celebrities…. My dear it’s everywhere…marriage is not a bed of roses ….. it’s becos Dey r celebrities dats y u hear about it …. Even Buhari and Aisha Dey fight."

Sylvester_christabel:

"But she doesn’t have to call her own husband out on social media, it makes no sense ‍♀️."

Nawa o.

