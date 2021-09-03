A mother has celebrated her promotion to the commander rank in the United States Navy in an adorable fashion

The Navy HR professional was decorated with the new rank by her little boy and girl while her colleagues watched

Evita Salles who was sworn in by the 59th US Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell expressed joy at her new role

A woman has achieved a new career height at the United States Navy after she was promoted to the rank of commander.

The woman Evita Salles took to LinkedIn platform to break the news as she shared pictures from the occasion.

Her colleagues watched as the kids did their mum the honour Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Evita Salles

The Navy HR professional was sworn into the new role by the 59th US Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell.

Sweet moment Evita's kids decorated her

The highpoint of the occasion was when Evita's kids pinned the new rank on her.

Evita's little boy and girl carried out the cute ritual in the full glare of her colleagues.

She wrote:

"Today I had the great honor of being sworn in to the rank of Commander by the 59th Chief of Naval Personnel, who happens to be one of the best naval leaders of our time and my new boss. He also installed my loop as a rite of passage into his personal staff.

"My kids pinned on my rank as my colleagues watched. It was a great day surrounded by my amazing family and OPNAV N1 staff. #grateful #thankful #proudtoserve."

Social media users celebrate her

Gary Campbell commented:

"Congratulations! John Nowell was my XO aboard USS The Sullivans and one of, it not the best, naval officer I served under…a true leader!"

Antoine Williams said:

"Congratulations Evita Salles on your promotion and new position. I wish you all the best. Continue to make our Navy better than it was yesterday."

Orvis Campbell wrote:

"Congratulations! People like you make America great. Thank you for your commitment and dedication. What a great example you set for your children."

Eric Herve Fotso remarked:

"Congratulations Ma'am. I was surprised this did not happen much much sooner. You rock."

