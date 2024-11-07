Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane previously told Vinicius Jr. to shape his game after two legends of the club

Vinicius has emerged as one of the world’s top players, demonstrating his impact on the biggest stages for Real Madrid

The Brazilian was considered a strong favourite for the prestigious honour following his instrumental role for Real Madrid last season

Zinedine Zidane once advised Vinicius Junior to model his game after two Real Madrid legends, setting the foundation for the Brazilian’s rise to stardom.

Vinicius has enjoyed an extraordinary past year, securing both La Liga and Champions League titles.

The 24-year-old's standout performance in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund earned him Man of the Match honours.

However, Vinicius narrowly missed out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or, losing to Manchester City’s Rodri.

The result, leaked hours before the official announcement, ignited frustration within Real Madrid.

The club decided to boycott the ceremony, feeling "disrespected" by the Ballon d'Or organizers, leaving manager Carlo Ancelotti absent from receiving his Men's Coach of the Year award.

Zidane's advice to Vinicius

Back in 2019 - when he was 19 and in the midst of his first season in Spain - Vinicius revealed what advice Zidane had given him in order for him to become one of the best players in world football.

He said: "Zidane always tells me to be calm and keep growing because if I do that, and because I've been treated so well by everyone, he says I'll be playing there for a long time.

"More or less like Marcelo and Casemiro, who have been there for a long time."n.

The reigning Champions League holders are struggling in their group, having lost two of four matches, including recent defeats to Lille and AC Milan.

With six points so far, Real Madrid’s campaign is at a critical juncture, and Vinicius’s form could be vital to their resurgence.

Why Vinicius lost Ballon d'Or to Rodri

