A young lady identified as Sarah Bonet has taken to social media to celebrate her win after being called to the Nigerian Bar while her sister, Novan, was inducted into the medical profession.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to share adorable photos of herself and her sister, Sarah said it wasn't an easy route but they were able to overcome.

Photo credit: Sarah Bonet/LinkedIn

In her words:

"On the 29th of July I was called to the Nigerian Bar, while on the 19th of July my elder sister Patience Nevan Bonet was inducted into the Medical profession in Nigeria."

Giving thanks to God

The young lady has expressed gratitude to God and her parents for the sacrifices they made. She also appreciated her siblings and her friends for their contribution.

Sarah said she believes in the possibility that people can become who they want to become.

In her words:

"It wasn't indeed an easy route. But we overcame. I bless the Lord Jesus, my awesome parents who made sacrifices, siblings and friends.

"I believe in the possibility of becoming who you decide to be. You can be great, I will be great."

Social media celebrate the sisters

Ighemuno Onokpite said:

"Congratulations to both of you and your Proud Parents & Family and Friend."

Godspower Ogar commented:

"Congratulations Sarah Bonet. Wishing you the very best ahead. Folks, I hope I'm not the only one who initially thought that it was the same person in both pictures before reading her piece?"

Anthony Nwajei wrote:

"Yes! Very true. Congrats to you and your sister. Still more to your family. Indeed, there could never have been a breakthrough without a willingness to overcome what was set before you and your sister. I am glad that it ended with praise. Congratulations once again and wish you both more greater achievements in the future."

Marie-France Langlois commented:

"You are already dear. I wish you making all yours dreams come through. Congrats you deserve what you worked for."

