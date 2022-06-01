A newly discovered Ghanaian female basketball player, Catherine Maame Serwaa Banahene, has turned heads with her height

Towering six feet, five inches (6'5/196 cm), the 11-year-old is fast becoming an online sensation because of her rare height

Photos of the central player at Charm Basketball Academy in Ghana have generated massive reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

With a height of 6'5/196 cm, newly discovered Catherine Maame Serwaa Banahene is fast becoming an online sensation as a female basketball player.

The 11-year-old is a central player at Charm Basketball Academy in Ghana, with a dream of becoming a global star in her field.

With her quest to establish herself as one of the greatest ever female basketball players, Catherine is working toward attaining her dreams of playing in the Women's National Basketball Association, WNBA.

Photos of Catherine Maame Serwaa Banahene and a man. Source: lostcharmbasketball

Source: Instagram

An emerging force

Thanks to her height, flicks, trick, and ability to defend with ease, the tweenager is a force to reckon with in her industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 11-year-old is said to be arguably the tallest basketball player in Ghana, reports OMG Voice.

In a post on Instagram seen by YEN.com.gh, Lostcharmbasketball said:

''Meet Catherine Maame Serwaa Banahene, 11-year-old 6’5 Center player. Very determined and focused to reach her dreams to play in the WNBA and become one of the greatest ever.

''We are proud of her, and thanks to all of you for the massive support. Her development/upgrade will be communicated as and when. Trust the process.''

Several people have reacted to the Instagram post in which Catherine is seen standing tall like a giant.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reacts

Jacquezsuggs commented:

''You are beautiful. Keep up the great work ❤️.''

Rnbtruckinglogistics said:

''Definitely will make it happen! .''

Memphiz10bhz commented:

''Thanks for the name. I wish her well and hope that her circle of family and supporters guide her in the right direction.''

Easy_hooper observed:

''Awww, look how she's dwarf coach.''

Sizzling Photos of Very Slim and Tall Lady

YEN.com.gh previously reported that freelance model and makeup artist Nomsa Sasha Mooi has turned heads with several photos garmented in stunning ensembles.

In shots seen by YEN.com.gh on her Twitter page, @Sasathedoll posed in long dresses that flowed to the ground. One of her signature poses shows her holding the tip of the dress for the camera.

The gorgeous and very tall lady delivered several images in which she looked incredibly gorgeous.

Sasathedoll flexed her confidence and figure in the slim-fitting outfits that held her hips.

Pretty Lady Flaunting Her Shapely Figure

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man with the Twitter name, Nomoreliesbaby, has caused a frenzy on social media with steamy photos of a young lady showing off her amazing and attention-grabbing figure.

Nomoreliesbaby uploaded the eye-popping snaps of Babydoll Forbes on Twitter on Wednesday, February 23, leaving peeps in wild excitement and thirsting over her looks.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Babydoll Forbes flexes her eye-catching curves sporting body-fitting wear.

Source: YEN.com.gh