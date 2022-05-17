Comic actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee on social media, has spoken on the news of the death of his friend, Osei Tutu

In a post on his Instagram page, Ras Nene, shed tears as he mourned his Kumawood colleague whom he described as a brother

Osei Tutu, a very known face in the Kumawood industry, was reported to have passed away of Tuesday, May 17, 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kumawood actor Ras Nene, known in private life as Akwasi Antwi, has reacted to news of the death of his colleague, Osei Tutu.

Tutu, one of the longest-serving Kumawood actors and a personal friend to Ras Nene, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tutu passed away in his hometown which is in the Bonwire area in the Ashanti region.

Dr Likee has reacted to the news of the death of his friend Osei Tutu Photo source: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

According to a Pulse Ghana report, the big-eyed actor had suffered from an illness for a short period of time.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Likee weeps over Osei Tutu's death

Following the news of Tutu's passing, Ras Nene who is known on social media as Dr Likee has been left heartbroken.

Dr Likee took to his Instagram page to mourn his late friend who he described as a brother. Sharing a photo of Tutu, the comic star could not help but shed tears.

"Rest in Perfect peace my brother You will always remain in my heart. ," he said.

Dr Likee's post on Tutu's death stirs reactions

The reaction of Dr Likee to his friend's passing has got many of his followers joining in to mourn Tutu. Below are some of the messages to condolence.

clementosuarez said:

"Oh noooooooo. Hmmm May he rest well ."

vonnyhynes said:

"My condolences dear ."

trishananaadjoa said:

"Oooww owww owwwmay his soul Rest In perfect Peace ☮️."

meek_nova_bae said:

"Black Tuesday RIP TUTU ."

Kumawood veteran King Aboagye Brenya's burial

The news of Tutu death comes just some weeks after another veteran Ghanaian actor King Aboagye Brenya was buried.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Brenya was buried in his hometown months after he passed away. The actor's final funeral rites took place from March 26 through to 28

King Aboagye Brenya passed away in October 2021 after taking ill for a while after leaving the acting scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh