A new video has surfaced showing Luis Suarez appearing to bite his teammate Jordi Alba on the hand during a heated moment

The incident occurred amid a scuffle in Inter Miami’s recent match against LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup

Suarez seemed to react instinctively after feeling a hand on his face, only to realise it belonged to his ex-Barcelona colleague

Luis Suarez is once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after appearing to bite his own teammate, Jordi Alba, during Inter Miami’s recent win over LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward, notorious for previous biting incidents, found himself at the center of drama late in the second leg of the quarter-final clash.

Tensions flared after a reckless challenge on Lionel Messi by Marlon Santos, sparking a heated altercation between both sides.

Luis Suarez bites Jordi Alba

Suarez and Alba, both close friends and former Barcelona teammates of Messi, rushed to intervene.

In the chaos, Suarez felt a hand brush across his face.

Acting on instinct, just like in years past, the Uruguayan striker turned and bit down, only to realise the fingers belonged to Alba.

He immediately backed off, but not before causing discomfort, with Alba grimacing in pain as LAFC’s Olivier Giroud pulled him away.

Inter Miami went on to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate, securing a place in the semi-finals where they’ll face Vancouver Whitecaps.

Suarez's history of biting incidents

The moment brought back memories of Suarez’s infamous history with biting.

The first major incident came in 2010, when he bit PSV’s Otman Bakkal while playing for Ajax, earning a seven-match suspension.

Just three years later, while at Liverpool, Suarez sank his teeth into Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic, leading to a 10-game ban, per the BBC.

Perhaps the most shocking incident occurred on the world stage at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

During a group stage match between Uruguay and Italy, Suarez bit Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder, resulting in a four-month suspension from all football activity by FIFA.

It remains unclear whether Suarez will face any disciplinary measures for this latest episode involving Alba.

Legacy of a controversial legend

Despite his controversies, Luis Suarez is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

The 38-year-old has an extraordinary record, with 518 goals in 849 club appearances and a national record of 69 goals for Uruguay.

Suarez’s trophy cabinet includes five La Liga titles, one Champions League, four Copa del Reys, the English League Cup, and the 2011 Copa America.

In 2024, he joined Inter Miami to reunite with former teammates Messi, Alba, and Sergio Busquets—and has since netted 29 goals in 49 matches.

Whether this new incident overshadows his on-field brilliance remains to be seen—but once again, Suarez’s teeth are making headlines.

Luis Suarez names his GOATs strikers

