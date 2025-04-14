Real Madrid star Luka Modrić has become an investor and co-owner of Championship club Swansea City

Having played 160 games for Spurs, Modrić returns to English football but as a visionary aiming to help Swansea rise again

Modric cites Swansea’s strong identity, passionate fanbase, and ambition as key reasons behind his investment

In a surprising yet exciting move, Real Madrid icon Luka Modrić has announced his decision to become an investor and co-owner at EFL Championship side Swansea City.

The Croatian midfielder, known for his elegance on the pitch and tactical intelligence, revealed his involvement in the club through an official statement on Swansea’s website.

Real Madrid CF starting lineup for the La Liga match against Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, on April 5, 2025. Image credit: Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

New Chapter Off the Pitch for Modric

Modrić, who has enjoyed a glittering career at the highest levels of world football, explained his reasons for joining Swansea in a leadership capacity.

"Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level,” he said. “Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club. My goal is to support the club’s growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future."

While the 39-year-old is still playing top-flight football with Real Madrid, this move marks a clear signal of his plans beyond retirement — a future in football ownership and development.

Experience and Vision

Modrić brings more than just financial investment to Swansea City. With a career that includes a Ballon d’Or, five Champions League titles, and a World Cup final appearance, his deep understanding of the game at elite levels is invaluable.

His decision to back a Championship club rather than a top-tier European team speaks volumes about his vision.

Rather than riding on the coattails of an already dominant club, Modrić, who is reportedly set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season, appears focused on long-term growth, development, and building something meaningful from the ground up.

From Spurs to Swansea

The move also marks a return of sorts to English football for Modrić, who made 160 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur between 2008 and 2012.

His time in the Premier League earned him a reputation as one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation.

While Swansea may not have the status of Spurs or Real Madrid, the club has a rich history and a devoted fanbase.

With Modrić’s involvement, fans will hope the Swans can recapture the heights of their Premier League days and perhaps even push for promotion in the near future.

Luka Modric Plans Life After Retirement

Though Modrić continues to compete with Real Madrid, his decision to step into ownership shows a clear intent to transition into a leadership role in football after his playing days end.

If successful, his involvement could inspire other players to follow a similar path — combining elite playing experience with strategic investment to help reshape clubs from the ground up.

Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 QF 1st Leg match between Arsenal FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Arsenal Stadium on April 08, 2025. Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Swansea City may just have found the spark they need for a revival — and with Modrić at the helm, the journey ahead promises to be anything but ordinary.

Partey's Massive Performance against Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's impressive UEFA Champions League display against Real Madrid, helping Arsenal defeat Los Blancos 3-0 on April 8 at Emirates Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana midfielder produced an excellent performance in the big UCL match that had the likes of Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham in the Real Madrid starting lineup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh