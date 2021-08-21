Actress Angelina Jolie joins Instagram to share letter from an Afghan girl

Angelina Jolie joined Instagram for the first time and used the chance to spread a message of peace

Celebrated Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has joined Instagram for the first time ever.

First time on Instagram

The popular actress decided to join Instagram in a bid to spread awareness about peace and harmony after receiving a letter from a random girl in war-stricken Afghanistan.

YEN.com.gh has learnt Jolie joined Instagram for the first time on Friday, August 20, and shared her first post that sparked mixed reactions on the platforms.

Unlike other celebrities who join social media platforms to gain traction, she joined IG to pass awareness about the importance of peace.

Voice of the voiceless

The celebrity used her influence to amplify the voices of people across the world who are fighting for their basic human rights.

Jolie shared a handwritten letter from an Afghan girl who wanted her to highlight her plight and that of her people.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights." Jolie wrote.

Jolie took her fans down memory lane by explaining that she was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where she met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban.

"I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago.

It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country." she added.

