Akwasi, a 52-year-old taxi driver in Kumasi was rescued by two boys when he nearly drowned during a flood

A video of the incident went viral a few days later, with many praising the young men who were responsible for the heroic act

The two boys, 13-year-old Israel Ackah, and 16-year-old Chrisman Antwi, have finally been unmasked in a video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

On August 22, 2021, a taxi driver named Akwasi was trapped in the middle of a flood in the Ashanti Region after he managed to get on top of his car that was fast getting submerged in the water.

Unluckily for Akwasi, he slipped off the top of the taxi and the water started moving him away with the debris.

13-year-old Israel Ackah and 16-year-old Chrisman Antwi ran to the rescue of the driver and were able to pick him up to safety in a video that went viral a few days later.

Meet the 13 & 16 year old Kumasi boys who Saved 52-year-old taxi Driver from Drowning Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim Abubakar, of Media General, visited the two heroes recently to interview them for the first time on what moved them to risk their lives and save the 52-year-old man.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Israel, the 13-year-old boy had witnessed somebody die from a similar incident in the past and was willing to put everything on the line in order to prevent that from happening again.

Chrisman, on the other hand, mentioned that he felt a great sense of responsibility to help rescue the drowning man.

Akwasi, the 52-year-old, mentioned that he would have lost his life if not for the intervention of the two young heroes because he did not know how to swim and was scared to death.

Watch the full video showing the interview with all three individuals below

Flood in Ghana takes bridge away

Earlier, footage of a bridge commissioned by Ursula Owusu, just four months earlier, surfaced as it was washed away by overrunning water and recorded live on camera.

On January 11, 2020, news broke that the honorable Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency had constructed a floating bridge over Chemu Lagoon.

It was reported that the special bridge was made with a floating ability to ensure that any time the lagoon overflowed its banks, the bridge automatically rose or floated and returned to its current position when the floods subsided.

Source: Yen