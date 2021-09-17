Date Rush's season 5 participant, Shemima, has shared that she would not mind dating a man within the 40-90 age bracket

She intimated that so long as the person is within that age bracket and is responsible, she is very okay with it

Shemima also stated that going out with a man without a car is a 'no' for her

One of the participants of the popular television show, Date Rush, has recently granted an interview on STVTV Africa where she stated emphatically that, dating a man from 40 to 90 years is not a problem, they just need to have their own cars.

Shemima of the Season 5 edition of the popular show explained that when it comes to the age range she has stated, that is as far as her preference goes for a man.

She said the most important thing for her is that the man in that age gap must be able to take proper care of her.

The beautiful young woman said she does not intend to solely depend on a man, and she expects same from her man.

Shemima also said she is very particular about her partner owning a car, as she is not the walking type.

The outspoken lady said it is difficult going about one's daily activities in modern-day Ghana without a car.

The Date Rush participant also mentioned that she finds nothing wrong with a man buying a car for the woman he loves.

She said if she gets a car from her man, it would not be for show off, but she would even use it on a part-time basis for Uber to make extra money.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Shemima of Date Rush fame, has been spotted in a video weeping uncontrollably over her recently-ended relationship with Ali of the same show.

While speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shemima was seen officially announcing her separation from Ali.

According to her, Ali started exhibiting some signs early on in their relationship and it slowly amalgamated in pushing them apart, leading to the dissolution of their relationship.

Source: Yen Newspaper