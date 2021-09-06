The ECOWAS has called on the Guinea coup plotters to return the county to constitutional rule

It has also called for the immediate release of the President of Guinea, Alpha Condé

The ECOWAS also wants the release of all arrested persons

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaking in his capacity as the current Chairperson of the ECOWAS, has called on the Guinea coup plotters to return the county to constitutional rule.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Akufo-Addo's Facebook page, he noted that ECOWAS has taken note of the recent political developments which have occurred in Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea.

He added that ECOWAS condemns unreservedly the attempted coup of Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Akufo-Addo said the ECOWAS demands the respect for the physical safety of the President of the Republic, Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release.

The ECOWAS also wants the release of all arrested persons.

His post on Facebook has drawn massive reactions from both foreigners and other Ghanaians as well.

Tebsis Gh believes it will get to the turn of every African leader hiding under the guise of democracy to be corrupt

Hiding under constitutional umbrella. Ei go reach everybody who sees governance as cocoa season.

Aboubacry Mbaye said Africa deserves more from its leaders.

Mr president we do respect you and your colleagues but wouldn't it be wiser to protect the people from injustice and dictatorship? Africa deserves more from its leaders. I wish there wouldn't be any coup in Africa.

Kwaku Kyei Yeboah said where was ECOWAS when he amended the constitution to stay in power.

Where was ECOWAS when he amended the constitution to extend his stay in power? Allow him to suffer the consequences of abusing power from the people

Ramou Fofana quizzed why ECOWAS did not condemn Alpha Conde when he decided to bid for the third time.

Why didn't ECOWAS condemn Alpha Conde's actions for a third term in power, knowing fully well he change the constitution to suit his greed? ECOWAS should sanction an African head of state who overstayed its country's mandate.

Dj-Zyon GH also questioned why ECOWAS was silent on Alpha Conde's actions.

So when the president of Guinea forced his way to change the constitution in order for him to be voted into power the third time, was ECOWAS in existence?

Thierno Madiou Bah asked that he stayed out of the business of Guinea.

Where were you when he changed the constitution and lock up politicians in prison,please leave Guinea alone and let us move on with Col Dumbuya.C

What happened in Guinea

Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday, have said in a short broadcast on state television that, they have dissolved the constitution and the government in the West African state.

Col. Mamadi Doumbouya sat draped in a Guinean flag with a half dozen other soldiers in uniform alongside him as he read the statement, vowing:

“The duty of a soldier is to save the country.”

He, however, made no mention of Conde’s whereabouts and it was not immediately known where the 83-year-old leader was after Sunday’s attack.

What did Conde’s do?

The 83-year-old president of Guinea, according to various reports, sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

By so doing, he violated the underpinnings of the constitution

Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France.

His presidency within the past years has allegedly been marred by corrupt authoritarian rule and the people seemed fed up with his action.

