Sammy Gyamfi has made some allegations about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He said Ghana has never experienced the kind of corruption being witnessed under the Akufo-Addo administration

He claimed that President Akufo-Addo has given one of the duty-free shops at Terminal 3 to his daughter, Valarie Obaze

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has made some allegations about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Ghana has never experienced the kind of corruption being witnessed under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Sammy Gyamfi revealed that President Akufo-Addo has given out one of the duty-free shops at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport to his daughter, Valerie Obaze

Ghana has never experienced the kind of corruption witnessed under Akufo-Addo - Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a press conference in Accra to formally respond to some attacks that the NPP has been heaping on John Dramani Mahama, he said, Akufo-Addo has taken to involve himself

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"...we have not forgotten how President Akufo-Addo after appointing dozens of his family relatives including his own daughter and “Baby Mama” into key positions in his government, went ahead to give the Duty Free Shop and CIP lounge at Terminal 3 built by John Mahama to his daughter, Valerie Obaze and the wife of his cousin and Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo and a daughter of his Personal Assistant Saratu Atta," he said.

He added that it is in breach of the Public Procurement Act.

He added that today, these cash cows that should have generated funds for the Ghana Airport Company to pay back the loan they contracted to build terminal 3 and to improve the financial health of the company have been given to cronies of the President, while the GACL is starved of funds to even pay the welfare and retirement benefits of their workers.

Voting for the NPP will spell doom for Ghana

Meanwhile, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said Ghana will face several problems if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not voted out of power in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the public purse will be dissipated beyond imagination if the mandate of the NPP is renewed again by Ghanaians in 2024.

He added that anything short of that will spell doom for Ghana.

“Anything short of that will spell doom for the public purse which will be subjected to further abuse should their mandates be renewed beyond 2024,” he said.

Source: Yen.com.gh