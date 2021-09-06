Barker H Vogues, one of the leaders of the Fix The Country movement in Ghana, has celebrated the Guinea coup

This has generated a lot of reactions on social media, as a lot of Ghanaians were taken by surprise by Barker H Vogues's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the most compelling reactions

Following the trending news of a Coup D'etat that occurred in the West African country, Guinea, a lot of reactions have been made on social media.

In Ghana, Barker H Vogues, who is known to be one of the leaders of the Fix The Country movement, celebrated the bloodless military coup in a post via his Facebook handle.

This has generated a lot of reactions on social media as many Ghanaians went to the comment section to either criticize or support his view.

Ghanaians React as Leader of FixTheCountry Celebrates Coup in Guinea Credit: Barker H Vogues

Source: Facebook

Some of the comments

Below were some of the hundreds of reactions.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kwabena Kyere bashed the convener:

Try something silly n your family will be hunted like grasscutter including yourself. You think we fool eeeh. Stupid asshole of a self. I mean just try it n see where power n might dey,ofui!

Hutting Agbesi descended on him

As for you, your stupidity is legendary. I sometimes feel pity for your gullible followers who cringe here to hail you. Stupid fool!

Steve Jones told Barker he is not serious

This guy, you are not serious one bit!

Kwasi Mawutor, however, backed the FixTheCountry convener

Can't wait for something similar to happen in Ghana. Nothing better will happen until we overthrow the current constitution and leadership, both NDC and NPP

Kwame Kinxly indicated:

Dear Ghana Police Service this is just an attention-seeking post. There's no need to arrest him for him to get any unwarranted traction. Thanks

Eric Kofi Appiah Kubi commented:

These leaders are simply not human beings but animals clothed with human bodies

Opare Nto Nii intimated:

Not surprising from you and I hope some animals won't should Justice when you are picked up, do you think

Ghana's president on Guinea Coup

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaking in his capacity as the current Chairperson of the ECOWAS, has called on the Guinea coup plotters to return the county to constitutional rule.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Akufo-Addo's Facebook page, he noted that ECOWAS has taken note of the recent political developments which have occurred in Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea.

He added that ECOWAS condemns unreservedly the attempted coup of Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Source: Yen