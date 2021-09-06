Ablakwa says if care is not taken Africa could return to the coup era of the 1960s to 80s

Accra- The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa has shared his concerns about the recent happenings in Guinea.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa said if care is not taken, the coup era of the 1960s to 80s will repeat itself if African leaders are not mindful of the things they do.

In a lengthy post sighed by YEN.com.gh on Facebook page, he said things like the unwarranted thirst for a third term in power, corruption, joblessness, poverty, manipulation of constitutions, the profligacy of the ruling elite and naked impunity could plunge the various countries into coup.

His comments come after coup plotters seized power and allegedly captured Guinea President, Alpha Conde for wanting to go for a third term in office.

He added that the AU, ECOWAS, SADC, and EAC should be bold enough and call out its members who are tailing the wrong track.

Ablakwa said these bodies should demand good governance that meets the expectations of the masses, particularly African youth from their faulting member states.

The North Tongu MP said African leaders can start by condemning their colleagues amending their constitutions to enable them stand for third terms, isolating offending politicians and refusing to attend their coronation ceremonies.

He added that this weekend’s explosion in Guinea would have been averted if the AU and ECOWAS had not hidden behind non-interference in internal politics and exhibited courage by stopping President Conde’s third term agenda a couple of years back.

His post on the happening in Guinea has garnered some social media reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Worlali Ametewee said the coup era is not over.

The era of coup d’etat is not over.

Kludzi Bright Lion said if it were a democratic election, people would have been shot dead but with a military take-over, there is nothing like that.

We que to vote peacefully and young men were shot dead. There was Military takeover in Guinea but not even mosquito was injured.

Venunye Gideon Dickson Agbanyo said African leaders are power-drunk and never learn.

African leaders will never learn. They are always 'power drank' and greedy. A true visionary leader will always think about the welfare of the people who made him a leader, nevertheless Africans are not like that.

KT Clinton said he hates the fact that politicians refuse to see that the masses are suffering.

One thing I hate about politicians is the refusal to accept that the masses are suffering. If not in Africa, how can a political party organise a whole press conference just to deny the economic hardship its citizens are complaining of.

Isaac Osei-Antwi said only greedy people like to hold on to power for that long.

It's only greedy people who take guns over through the government. They only take advantage of undesirable situations and happens to take power. They end up richer and power-drunk than the former.

Return to constitutional rule and release Condé

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaking in his capacity as the current Chairperson of the ECOWAS, has called on the Guinea coup plotters to return the county to constitutional rule.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Akufo-Addo's Facebook page, he noted that ECOWAS has taken note of the recent political developments which have occurred in Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea.

He added that ECOWAS condemns unreservedly the attempted coup of Sunday, September 5, 2021.

