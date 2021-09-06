Marriage is considered one of the most beautiful things God constituted for both men and women to enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It is often said that if you marry your friend or the right person, you end up enjoying the marriage instead of enduring it for as long as it lasts.

The Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel, Sam Korankye Ankrah, today, marks 35 years of God's goodness in his marriage to his wife, Rita Korankye Ankrah.

I will always love you - Sam Korankye Ankrah tells wife as they mark 35 years in marriage Photo credit: Sam Korankye Ankrah

Source: Facebook

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sam Korankye Ankrah said he has never regretted marrying his wife, Rita, and he always thanks God for bringing her into his life.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post by the Apostle general celebrating their anniversary has drawn many reactions from people who were eagerly tapping into that grace.

Ruth Adusu prayed for a double portion of what they have together.

Happy Anniversary to you Daddy and Mummy, i pray for a double portion of the Anointing of God upon your lives and marriage upon myself.

Matty Joseph prayed that God continued to uphold and uplift their home and union.

So beautiful !!! Congratulations Daddy and Mummy , happy and blessed wedding anniversary, may God continue to uphold and uplift your home and union in endless Bliss in Jesus mighty name.

Basma Faress said this is a definition of a match made in heaven.

Happy Anniversary and wishing you more wonderful years ahead. This is a definition of a perfect couple, a match made in heaven, going through thick and thin and yet going strong in relationship this is the symbol of a real presence of God in your lives.

Eli Wisdom said they will live to see their grandchildren

You'll live to see your great great-grandchildren. Happy anniversary to you and your family.

Charity Dansoa Adu tapped into the marriage blessing.

I tap into my mum n dad marriage anniversary projection from God long life enlargement in Jesus name

His marriage with his wife, Mama Rita, brought forth four amazing children.

The four children are Nana Akos, Paapa, Naa Dromo and Mawuena Korankye Ankrah.

The first three children of the couple are married, with Naa Dromo being the latest to tie the knot in July 2021.

Naa Dromo gets married

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, the founder of Royal House Chapel, together with his wife, Rita walked their daughter, Naa Dromo, down the aisle.

Naa Dromo, the second daughter and third child of Korankye Ankrah, tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding with her fiancé, Nana.

The wedding was held at the Oil Dome, the headquarters of the Royal House Chapel, at Lamptey Circle in Accra on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Source: Yen.com.gh