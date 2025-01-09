Sharaf Mahama, Shahid Dramani Mahama and Sheriff Mahama are in the news again for their high fashion sense

President John Dramani Mahama's sons have taken over Instagram with their designer ensembles to the presidential dinner

Some Ghanaian women have commented on the viral video publicly asking for their relationship status

President John Dramani Mahama has indirectly made it known to the world that he is a style icon after a video of him working closely with his fashion designer Bondaana to design his inauguration outfit went viral.

In that vein, Ghanaians have high expectations for the president's sons regarding their fashion sense and the good-looking men haven't disappointed yet.

At the 2025 presidential dinner on January 8 after the historic inauguration ceremony, Sharaf Mahama, Shahid Dramani Mahama and Sheriff looked dapper in stylish suits for the high-profile event.

The style influencer styled their looks with expensive black shoes to match their dashing outfit while rocking designer sunglasses.

In the viral video, Miss Malaika 2020 winner Jasmine Djang looked effortlessly chic in a white cutout outfit and frontal lace hairstyle.

President John Dramani Mahama's beautiful daughter Farida Mahama stole the spotlight in a black glittering pantsuit to the event.

The gorgeous daughter-in-law of the president of Ghana consistently wowed Ghanaians with her classy white outfit.

President John Mahama's sons' rock stylish suits

Some social media users have commented on Sharaf Mahama and his brothers' stylish looks at the 2025 presidential dinner. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jenniferefyaadjei stated:

"Beautiful people".

ro_gyann stated:

"We have seen Shafik’s wife and Sharaf’s girlfriend. Please, is Shahid single? Asking for a friend 😆."

paula_hairflair stated:

"Eii agya broni yi w) moma."

richard.f.gaye stated:

"These people don't want Daddy Lumba song; they hate him for nothing."

pvdshipping stated:

"How can you give us half frame of our whole Miss Malaika and give Obroni a full frame… Hyper paaaa."

sallyray448 stated:

"The white woman gets head paaa Oo".

pat241ron stated:

"After dinner, den steal our money hmmm 😢😢".

bennysglamz_ stated:

"Farida is so beautiful, Daddy's girl.❤️".

debrahabigailofosu stated:

"Can someone help me? Is the one wearing the green suit part of the President's children?"

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian fashion designer Bondaana attends Presidential dinner

Ghanaian fashion designer and CEO of Bondaana fashion brand, Mathew Agambire, was spotted at the 2025 presidential dinner.

Mathew Agambire is the famous genius who designed President John Dramani Mahama's viral inauguration outfit.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah most-talked about outfit to the 2025 presidential inauguration.

The famous actress wore a cusom-made gown by talented fashion designer Yartel to the high-profile event.

She wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup while flaunting her designer bag.

Source: YEN.com.gh