Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah's second daughter, Naa Dromo, has had a white wedding in her father's church

First videos from the wedding showed Apostle Ankrah doing her father duty by walking Naa down the aisle

The church white followed a plush traitional wedding for Naa and her groom, Nana, a few days earlier

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, the founder of Royal House Chapel, has walked his daughter, Naa Dromo, down the aisle.

Naa Dromo, the second daughter and third child of Korankye Ankrah, tied the knot in beautiful white wedding with her fiance, Nana.

The wedding was held the Oil Dome, the headquarters of the Royal House Chapel, at Lamptey Circle in Accra on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah walks his second daughter, Naa Dromo, down the aisle

In one of the first videos from the white wedding, Apostle Ankrah is seen dressed in an all-white suit.

With Naa Dromo's hand interlocked with his, the proud father walked with her daughter towards the altar.

Flanking them to their left was Naa Dromo's mother, Rita Korankye Ankrah, who was also dressed in an all-white outfit.

See the video as sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram blog, Sweet_Maame_Adwoa:

In another video, Naa Dromo and her groom were seen taking their vows in the church.

Naa Dromo's traditional marriage

Naa Dromo and her fiancé, Nana, started their marriage ceremony with a beautiful traditional wedding on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

YEN.com.gh published exclusive first photos and videos from the ceremony which saw a lot of colourful kente on display.

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos popped up online. The new photos and videos showed special moments including the bride's time with her mother.

Pre-wedding photos

Ahead of their white wedding at the church of Naa Dromo's father, the couple's pre-wedding photos popped up.

Just like everything about their marriage ceremony, the pre-wedding photos were themed on royalty.

In some of the photos which have been spotted by YEN.com.gh, Naa and Nana dressed like a queen and a king.

