Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi prophesied that Ghana's presidential inauguration would not occur on January 7, 2025, but on a different date.

Despite his certainty and refusal to explain further, the prophecy did not materialize as President John Mahama was sworn in on January 7, 2025

Netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section of the video to share their thoughts on the matter

The General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, shared a prophecy concerning the date for the swearing-in of the new government, which did not come to fruition.

Eagle Prophet, as he is popularly called, said the presidential inauguration will not be on January 7, 2025, as was expected, but will be on a different date.

Eagle Prophet's prophecy on the change of date for the presidential inauguration fails. Photo credit: Eagle Prophet

In a video shared on X, Eagle Prophet did not give reasons for the prophesied change of date but said he was certain his prediction would come to pass.

"Ghanaians will vote in 2024, and there will be a swearing-in ceremony in 2025. However, the elected president will not be sworn in on January 7, 2025, as is normally done, but on a different date. I have one of the sharpest eyes when it comes to seeing from a great distance."

Even though the presenter interviewing him at the time pressed him to give reasons for the prophecy, the Eagle Prophet said he would not explain himself.

However, the prophecy was not fulfilled as President John Mahama was sworn into office on January 7, 2025.

His Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was also sworn into office on the same day, making history as the first female to hold the office.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Eagle Prophet’s failed prophecy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the failed prophesy that was shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@THEBRAVOSPIRIT said:

“Sharpest eyes nor get eyes.”

@slow_kobby wrote:

“@JDMahama do this for me. Make strict laws to regulate these scammers called “men of God” before leaving office. 4 yrs is long enough.”

@_Roofman2131gh said:

“Lotto prophecies kankan sei.”

@MaxBone13 wrote:

“Some prophecies are like gabling……prediction nkoaa, efaa na afa.”

@kwesi_boujee said:

“Sharpest eye’ and ‘great distance’ ohk”

@Bekind_R wrote:

“These men and their odds ... hmmm.”

@cityzenkwadwo said:

“All these people with false prophecies should be arrested.”

@ismaila_kalusha said:

“God is tired of the so called prophets He decided to used 2024 election to expose them all, God is Great.”

