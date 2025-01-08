The controversial but of the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been destroyed by unknown assailants.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Reports suggest the incident occurred around 11:30 AM when unidentified individuals entered the EOCO premises and defaced the statue.

Assailants storm EOCO premises to destroy bust erected in honour of Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Source: Facebook

Adom News reported that two security officers were on the EOCO premises, but they could not stop the vandalism.

An anonymous staff of EOCO told YEN.com.gh that there was light security at the office because of the January 7 holiday.

"So today, the gates were opened like normal days, and security staff were only few because of the break, which gave them the opportunity to have their way."

EOCO staff commissioned the bust, which has sparked public controversy since its unveiling in October last year.

It was meant to honour Addo-Danquah. The surrounding area was named “Obaatanpa Tiwaa Gardens” in her honour.

Source: YEN.com.gh